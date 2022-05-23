Sierra Nevada Joins Drinkers for Ukraine with Release of Anti-Imperial IPA and Donation

CHICO, California – Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. announced a beer release and Taproom menu item benefitting the International Committee of the Red Cross humanitarian relief effort for Ukraine. The brewery is joining a global effort called Drinkers for Ukraine which has invited brewers from around the world to participate in a solidarity brew, benefitting the relief effort. Sierra Nevada has committed to donating 100% of the profits from both the beer and menu item.

Sierra Nevada’s unique take on the solidarity brew is a West Coast style IPA named RESIST Anti-Imperial IPA that is 7% ABV and 45 IBU. The beer is currently available on draft in the brewery’s Taproom located in Chico, California and in the Torpedo Room in Berkeley, California, and it will debut in the Mills River, North Carolina Taproom on June 9.

Supportive drinkers in select states may pre-order the beer in 8-packs of 16-ounce cans. Online orders of the beer will begin shipping mid-June through early July.

In addition to the fundraising effort through sales of RESIST Anti-Imperial IPA, a Ukrainian-inspired menu item called Hutsul Banosh will be available in the brewery’s taprooms in Chico, California Taproom and Mills River, North Carolina, coinciding with the release of the beer in each location.

https://drinkersforukraine.com