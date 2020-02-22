Siebel Institute of Technology Has Moved to New Chicago Location

CHICAGO — We are pleased to announce that the Siebel Institute of Technology, home of the World Brewing Academy program has relocated to the Chicago Westloop/Greektown area.

Our new address: 322 South Green Street, Suite 100, Chicago, IL 60607, USA. Main line: + 1 312-255-0705 Email: info@siebelinstitute.com

Our doors opened on the 31st January while our Kendall College location at 900 N North Branch Street, suite 1, Chicago, Il 60642, closed that day. Our move was triggered by zoning change and subsequent repurposing of the building.

We took advantage to create a new experience for students, faculty and staff. As America’s oldest and longest running brewing school, it was important to marry a modern facility with Siebel’s legacy, historic artifacts, yet contemporary Chicago design, in a 1910 landmark building. The school meets or exceeds all leading codes, ADA accessibility and is equipped with energy saving features. A zero waste policy is in place avoiding all one way materials.

The new Siebel Green Street location features two classrooms and “The Beerstube”, which doubles as training bar, with state of the art draught and sensory set up. Students will now have access to our 1000 sq. ft. teaching and R+D pilot brewery facility, can filler station, and newest mash filter technology. Classrooms are equipped with multifunctional Audio Visual kit, allowing for webinars and live-streaming. Siebel’s historic library is now accessible for students, alongside leading periodicals.

The feel of the classrooms and school is geared to focus on the optimal learning aspect, while creating an atmosphere of well-being, comradery and space.

Dipl. Braumeister Christian R von der Heide, President and CEO of Siebel Institute of Technology says: “I am looking forward to this transformational chapter in the journey of the Siebel Institute – our modern facility will welcome passionate students and grow their knowledge in an environment of history, city atmosphere and inspiration. We aim to prepare them to expand their careers, creativity and impact, in breweries and its suppliers around the globe.”

Siebel’s Green Street location is conveniently situated, providing ease of access to many of Chicago’s cultural landmarks, public transportation, restaurants, and hotels.

About Siebel: Throughout the last 140 years, the Siebel Institute of Technology has attracted an extensive global following. Our alumni span more than 60 countries and are found in almost every major brewery on earth. Our classes include a mix of participants from breweries of all sizes who hail from locations all over the world, in the heart of Chicago.

For More Information: siebelinstitute.com