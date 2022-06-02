Siebel Institute Brings Brewing Courses to MSU Denver, CO

DENVER, Colorado – As part of its 150th anniversary celebration, Siebel Institute of Technology in Chicago is pleased to announce that it is bringing two of its brewing-related courses to Colorado this summer, hosted at the School of Hospitality at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

The Siebel Institute Brewing Microbiology Course (July 11-21, 2022) offers 9 days of intensive technical theory and hands-on laboratory activity at MSU Denver, marking the return of this important course to the USA for the first time in 20 years. Along with the Microbiology Course, the new 5-day World Brewing Academy (WBA) Fundamentals of Brewing Technology Course (July 18-22, 2022) is perfect for those looking to enter commercial brewing or for those working in the brewing industry who have no prior professional-level brewing education.

“We are excited to be working with the team at the School of Hospitality, MSU Denver in bringing Siebel brewing education closer to the ever-expanding Colorado craft brewing scene,” says John Hannafan, Vice-President of Siebel Institute.

Eric D. Olson, Ph.D., chair in the School of Hospitality at MSU Denver added, “This is such a great opportunity for students not only to learn from Siebel and MSU Denver’s Beer Industry Program, but to experience first-hand Colorado and its extraordinary brewing and beer culture.”

About Siebel Institute of Technology

The Siebel Institute of Technology has been dedicated to the enduring pursuit of brewing excellence since 1872. We offer education in the form of programs, courses, and individual lectures to facilitate brewing knowledge and advance brewing careers. These offerings include our World Brewing Academy (WBA) dual-continent advanced campus programs, e-learning offerings, and flexible options for all knowledge levels. Our alumni span more than 60 countries around the globe and are found in breweries large and small.

About Metropolitan State University of Denver

Metropolitan State University of Denver is a comprehensive, modified open-access university offering a relevant, rigorous and innovative education in the heart of downtown Denver. The University serves nearly 18,000 students of all ages and backgrounds in 90+ majors and 10 graduate programs. And 80% of our 100,000+ alumni stay in Colorado, advancing communities and economies. Founded in 1965, MSU Denver offers high-value, career-focused programs with unparalleled access to experiential learning and applied internships. We connect our students – 95% from Colorado, 58% first-generation and 50% students of color – directly to world-class faculty and high-quality job opportunities.

For More Information:

https://www.siebelinstitute.com/courses/intermediate-level/wba-fundamentals-of-brewing-technology