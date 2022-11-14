ShotGun Beer and Operation Red Wings Foundation Launched Partnership on Veterans Day

Two great beers for a great cause

SAN MARCOS, Texas– AquaBrew announces the launch of two new craft beers and their expanding partnership with Operation Red Wings Foundation, a non-profit organization helping veterans and their families on their path to healing from combat trauma by providing no-cost therapeutic services. ShotGun Beer, available in Bock and Pilsner styles, will be launched at a Veterans Day event at AquaBrew Brewery & Beer Garden in San Marcos, Texas. The event is Friday, November 11th and runs from 5:00pm – 10:00pm, with food provided by Rudy’s Country Store & Bar-B-Q and featuring music by Blackbird Anthem. Come have a beer for a great cause and help a veteran.

While the launch party is just the start of the new beer brand, the beer and the partnership have deep Texas roots. ShotGun Beer joins a roster of brews and seltzers crafted by AquaBrew, located in San Marcos, Texas, and launched by beverage veterans and veteran supporters Brad and Lori Foster.

“We have supported the foundation’s work since 2019, donating a portion of sales from another of our great Texas beverage brands, ShotGun Spiked Seltzer,” said Lori Foster, Co-Founder of both AquaBrew and ShotGun Seltzer. “Our newest creation, ShotGun Beer, will be sold in distinct camouflage-themed cans featuring the Operation Red Wings Foundation Logo.”

“Shotgun Beer is crafted for beer lovers in two traditional styles, Texas Bock and Texas Pilsner. With distribution in place with numerous Texas based retailers such as H-E-B, Buc-ee’s Travel Centers, and select Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q locations, we’re able to bring two great brews to market and champion a cause we believe in at the same time.”

“Our work to help veterans and their families depends on the support of our sponsors, and Brad and Lori Foster are expanding their support by helping us in two ways, said Dale Enderlin, Chief Operating Officer of Operation Red Wings Foundation. “In addition to having 50% of all profits of ShotGun Beer donated to the foundation, our logo will be featured on the product itself. We hope others who see the logo will be inspired to learn more about our work and donate directly.”

Operation Red Wings Foundation honors the nineteen American lives lost in Afghanistan during Operation Red Wings in 2005 by serving veterans and their families through therapeutic retreats. Building on a decade of operations and experience, the Foundation has served more than 430 veterans and their families in 2022, with a robust schedule of therapeutic retreats and activities scheduled for the rest of the year and 2023. In addition, The Foundation’s new facility, Camp Coyote, will enable the Foundation to serve even more veterans and their families in the coming years. All services are provided at no cost to veterans or their families.

About AquaBrew and Shotgun Beer (https://aqua-brew.com)

ShotGun Beer is crafted by AquaBrew Brewery and Beer Garden in San Marcos, Texas. AquaBrew was founded in 2019 by beverage veterans Brad and Lori Foster, founders of Austin-based ShotGun Seltzer, the first independently owned and operated, craft Texas seltzer.

About Operation Red Wings Foundation (https://orwfoundation.org)

Operation Red Wings Foundation provides relief, direction and hope to military families who are living with PTSD, mild Traumatic Brain Injury, chronic pain, and caregiver stress. They offer in-person and virtual programs, all at no cost. The Operation Red Wings Foundation is a Federal 501(c)3 non-profit.