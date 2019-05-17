Short’s Brewing, Imperial Beverage Collaborate on Psychedelic Cat Grass

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – On Friday, May 17, Short’s Brewing Co. and statewide beer, wine and spirits distributor Imperial Beverage will again team up for the release of Short’s Psychedelic Cat Grass, triple dry hopped IPA that will be packaged and delivered to retailers throughout Michigan in less than 24 hours.

“This one-of-a-kind release has grown in popularity over the last three years, and 2019 is shaping up to be the biggest release yet,” said Larry Cekola, VP of sales at Imperial Beverage. “I want to thank the crew at Short’s and the more than 60 members of the Imperial Beverage team for putting in countless hours of prep time to ensure this event goes off without a hitch.”

This year, the same-day-delivery Psychedelic Cat Grass event has a renewed focus on Michigan with almost all product slated to stay in-state. Short’s will release the beer in other markets in very limited quantities. Also new this year: The beer will be exclusively sold in cans and on draft. In total, more than 1,700 cases of 6-pack, 12 oz. cans and 150 kegs of varying sizes will be delivered to over 900 retailers throughout Michigan.

Short’s will begin canning and kegging Psychedelic Cat Grass at 12:01 a.m. on May 17. The beer will then be loaded onto Imperial Beverage trucks and distributed throughout the lower and upper peninsulas.

“Typically, beer lovers have to travel to Bellaire for beer this fresh, but thanks to the creativity of Short’s team and the ingenuity of our team at Imperial Beverage we’ve found a way to get brewpub-fresh beer to bars, restaurants and retailers all over the state,” Cekola said. “At Imperial Beverage, we’re proud to work hand-in-glove with brewers big and small to help them succeed today and in the future.”

Psychedelic Cat Grass (7.6% ABV and 72 IBU) is a triple dry hopped American India Pale Ale first brewed for HopCat. Aromas of pineapple, mango and grapefruit accompany the brew’s slightly hazy, pale orange color and lasting white head. A dry finish is preceded by balanced flavors of tropical fruit and bitter hops.

About Imperial Beverage

Imperial Beverage is a long-standing member of the Michigan beverage distribution community. Established in 1933 after the repeal of prohibition and purchased by Kalamazoo’s Cekola family in 1984, Imperial has grown from a one county beer distributor to a top 10 statewide beer, wine & spirits wholesaler. With 390 employees and f0ur locations in Kalamazoo, Livonia, Traverse City and Ishpeming, Imperial provides statewide coverage that serves every Michigan County, every week, all year long.