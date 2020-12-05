Short’s Brewing Co. Launches New Flagship Brand Lil’ Huma IPA

ELK RAPIDS, Mich.— After a successful debut in the Refreshin’ Session variety pack this summer, Lil’ Huma—a session IPA with 95 calories, 4 carbs, and 4.5% abv—has earned a spot in Short’s Brewing Co’s Flagship program (alongside big bro Huma Lupa Licious) and will be available year-round from the brewer.

“IPA development has been a huge part of our brewery’s DNA since day one. We’ve tested many versions of session IPA as Seasonal and Specialty drops and dozens of Pub only releases. Lil’ Huma is our first year-round offering for a low cal/carb/abv IPA.” Joe Short, Founder of Short’s Brewing Co. stated.

“Just as it’s big brother Huma Lupa Licious was the beer that built Short’s Brewing Company, I’m soooo excited for Lil’ Huma to be the next generation of micro brewing’s evolution. Don’t get me wrong, I still love my fair share of Huma Lupa Licious, but Lil’ Huma has brought more flexibility to my beer drinking career. I’m busier than ever so a full strength IPA doesn’t make as many afternoon or weeknight appearances as it used to! But that’s no longer the case now Lil’ Huma is here. Liquid lunchers rejoice—a daily dose of Lil’ Huma is a dream come true.” Short continued.

Lil’ Huma got an electric glow up to stand out on store shelves, with acid-lime, high-vis packaging often found in outdoor wear; a direct connection to the brands’ love of adventure. Low calorie and carb counts paired with a low ABV make it a great companion to the great outdoors and active lifestyles.

“I like to think of it as 100% completely functionALE! It’s a great reward beer for after adventure—nothing like cracking an ice cold Lil’ Huma after shredding our favorite trails.” Short concluded.

Fear not, while Lil’ Huma may be classified as a light, session IPA, it scores big on flavor. Bright saffron in color, your nose is greeted with a huge citrus and pine hop profile that leads perfectly into a full-bodied yet quaffable mouthfeel, rounded out by a lil’ balance of malt sweetness, finishing with an affable bitterness.

Lil’ Huma is currently available on draft and in 12 oz cans, with 12 packs in market and 6 packs shipping now. 12 oz bottles will be available early 2021 and 18 packs are rumored for summer 2021. Lil’ Huma will be replacing Juicy Brut in the Short’s flagship line up and can be found across Short’s distribution footprint.

