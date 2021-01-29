Short’s Brewing Co. Cancels Anniversary Party

ELK RAPIDS, Mich. – After the craziest year ever, it comes as no surprise that Short’s Brewing Co has decided to cancel their 2021 annual April Anni Party celebration, which would have marked their 17th year of business.

After postponing and eventually cancelling their 2020 celebration, the company has decided to wait another year to host their annual event, which typically brings over 3,000 people to downtown Bellaire and draws a substantial amount of business during an otherwise sleepy time of year. It’s a big win for the whole region.

“Of course we’re disappointed but we’re also not surprised. An event of this magnitude requires lots of planning and logistics. It’s important to me that our anniversary party brings our community together to celebrate our power of smallness in a big way. We simply can’t do that this year and keep everyone safe at the same time.” Joe Short, Founder and Creative Mastermind stated. “We’re optimistic that by 2022 COVID-19 will be far enough in our rearview that we can party hard in confidence and make up for the two parties that we missed out on.”

For the uninitiated, Short’s Brewing Co is known for their wild antics and a Willy Wonka-esque approach to craft brewing. The Anni Party is an epic bash that closes down the entire block surrounding Short’s Bellaire Pub. Previous parties have included bike stunts, flame throwers, a plethora of rare and never-released beers, along with music from artists like Dean Ween of legendary alt-rock band Ween, 2021 Grammy nominee Billy Strings, Breathe Owl Breathe, Vulfpeck, and Joshua Davis of NBC’s The Voice fame—the Anni Party never disappoints.

2020 ticket holders have two options:

Keep their current tickets for the next future live-event Short’s party, either Short’s Fest 2021 or Short’s Anni Party 2022—whichever comes first—no need to email the company, tickets will be automatically transferred

Exchange their tickets for a gift card to Short’s + $5 to cover ticket fees by May 1, 2021.

As always, Short’s promises to look after their ticket holders, and will work with them on the alternative arrangements as needed, no questions asked.

“We are resilient. We’ve been able to pivot and handle everything this pandemic has thrown at us, and are so thankful for our community—both locally and nationally—for continuing to support our little brewery.” Short concluded. “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts! Stay safe, drink Short’s, and get ready for our biggest and awesomest anni party yet.”

Ticket holders with further questions should email anniparty@shortsbrewing.com

Ticket holders seeking gift card reimbursements should respond by May 1, 2021, please click this link: http://anni.shortsbrewing.com/

For More Information:

https://www.shortsbrewing.com/