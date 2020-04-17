Short’s Brewing Co. Announces Soft Parade Shandy

ELK RAPIDS, Mich. – With spring in the air and summer just around the corner, Short’s Brewing Co has released their seasonal fan-favorite—Soft Parade Shandy. This refreshing summer libation is a blend of Short’s flagship Fruit Ale, Soft Parade—an ale brewed with pureed strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries—and homemade lemonade. This beer is available in stores from April until August.

“We discovered we had extra lemonade at the brewery so we decided to blend it with Soft Parade just to see how it would taste. It was perfect! Blending Soft Parade with lemonade lowered the alcohol content which is great for summer drinking, and the lemon character of a traditional shandy felt like the perfect backdrop for our berry forward beer. One of our best happy accidents to date.”

This beer is raspberry in color and smells like fresh berry lemonade. On the palette, the flagship’s signature berry flavor is enhanced by the addition of citrus and finishes with the faint taste of fruit candy. And at 4.2% alcohol and only 12 IBUs, it’s light in body, and very refreshing.

Find Soft Parade Shandy at retailers across Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, and the southern and eastern parts of Florida including local beer stores and large grocery retailers. Or, if you’re in northern Michigan, visit our online store to have beer delivered to your house.

For more information about Short’s Brewing Company, please visit www.shortsbrewing.com.

For more information about Short’s Beer Delivery program, please visit store.shortsbrewing.com and click the BEER DELIVERY tab.

About Short’s Brewing Company

Located in the heart of Downtown Bellaire, MI, Short’s Brewing Co. was established in 2004 by Joe Short. In 2009, Short’s began keg and bottle distribution in Michigan via their Elk Rapids Production Facility. The brewery is known widely for their flagship and experimental brews including Soft Parade, Local’s Light, and Huma Lupa Licious. Short’s prides themselves on producing fearlessly creative beers, handmade by people who care in Northern Michigan. Short’s Brewing Co also has a passion for beverage innovation and created Starcut Ciders in 2014 and Beaches Hard Seltzer in 2019. Both brands push the boundaries of ingredients and fermentation innovation to create unique, premium beverages.

For More Information: store.shortsbrewing.com/

