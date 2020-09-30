Short’s Brewing Co. Announces Partnership with The Pink Fund to Support Breast Cancer Patients

ELK RAPIDS, Mich.– Short’s Brewing Co. and The Pink Fund are teaming up for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a fundraiser for cancer patients leveraging the brewery’s flagship brand, Soft Parade.

The Pink Fund is a national nonprofit that provides financial support on behalf of breast cancer patients to help meet basic needs, decrease stress levels, and allow patients in active treatment to focus on healing while they’re fighting for their lives. Their 90-day grant program pays critical expenses like housing, transportation, utilities, and insurance for patients.

October 1 thru November 30, Short’s Brewing Co will donate $1 for every Soft Parade purchased anywhere in their distribution footprint. This includes all Soft Parade formats: pints, 6 packs, 16oz cans, or 12 packs. In order for Short’s to make the donation, the proof-of-purchase must be uploaded to their website.

Also, $1 from every Soft Parade sold at their Bellaire and Elk Rapids brewery locations will be donated to The Pink Fund. Short’s guarantees a minimum donation of $3,000, enough to sponsor one patient for 90 days.

“We’re all about giving back, and wanted to take the time to focus on the incredible work that The Pink Fund is doing to support breast cancer patients during treatment. Soft Parade is one of our best selling brands, and with our pink-themed packaging it felt like a perfect fit.” Pauline Preuter-Knighton, Chief Sales Officer for Short’s Brewing Co stated.

Packaging and marketing materials featuring the partnership will start to hit shelves (and draft lines) across Short’s distribution footprint at the end of September and will feature a QR code that consumers can scan to be taken directly to the site where they can upload a picture of their Soft Parade receipt.

“We are so excited to have found a partner whose values are aligned with The Pink Fund mission,” stated Deborah Braciszewski, Development Officer for The Pink Fund. “We know that Short’s Brewing Co understands our vision for supporting the breast cancer community, and we are extremely grateful. This partnership with an organization who is eager to leverage their power for the greater good is heartwarming.”

To upload your receipts, please visit https://www.shortsbrewing.com/pinkfund To learn more about The Pink Fund, please visit: https://www.pinkfund.org/

For more information on Short’s Brewing Co, please visit: https://www.shortsbrewing.com/

About Short’s Brewing Company

Located in the heart of Downtown Bellaire, MI, Short’s Brewing Co. was established in 2004 by Joe Short. In 2009, Short’s began keg and bottle distribution in Michigan via their Elk Rapids Production Facility. The brewery is known widely for their flagship and experimental brews including Soft Parade, Local’s Light, and Huma Lupa Licious. Short’s prides themselves on producing fearlessly creative beers, handmade by people who care in Northern Michigan.

Short’s Brewing Co also has a passion for beverage innovation and created Starcut Ciders in 2014 and Beaches Hard Seltzer in 2019. Both brands push the boundaries of ingredients and fermentation innovation to create unique, premium beverages.

About The Pink Fund

The Pink Fund, founded in 2006 by breast cancer survivor, Molly MacDonald, is a 501(c)(3) public charity that provides financial support, which helps meet basic needs, decreases stress levels and allows breast cancer patients to focus on healing while improving survivorship outcomes. The grant program provides up to 90 days of non-medical bill payments to patient’s creditors for housing, transportation, utilities and insurance.