Short’s Brewing Co. Announces End of Year Line Up

Elk Rapids, Mich. – Short’s Brewing is heading into the last quarter of the year with a stellar line up of new beers and old faves (and some killer ciders from their sister brand, Starcut Ciders) just in time for the holiday season.

Tony Hansen, Chief Innovation Officer for Short’s Brewing had this to say about the end-of-year line up: “We are finishing strong this year, packing in a lot of action into a small amount of time. We are super excited to bring back some OG hits as well as some new stuff we think people will really enjoy.”

Check out what’s on deck from the Northern Michigan brewery.

October

Gemini

Milk Shake IPA with apple, mango and blood orange / 7.2% ABV

Available in 6 pack cans and draft with distribution to Michigan and Indiana.

Snow Globe:

Double Hazy IPA / 8.1% ABV

Available in 6 pack 12 oz cans and draft with distribution to Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Ohio.

Starcut Ciders: Pulsar Holiday Edition

Dry cider with cranberries, orange and spices / 6.6% ABV

Available in 6 pack 12 oz cans and draft with distribution to Michigan, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

Super Hoppy Holiday Variety Pack

Juicy Tree: Experimental IPA with juniper, cranberry and spruce tips.

Ho Ho Hopit: New Double IPL

Double Freedom of ‘78: Double IPA with guava

Raisin Apollo: Triple IPA with golden raisins

Yoda’s Blend: Super blended IPA

Available in 6 pack 12 oz cans and draft with distribution to Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Colorado, Wisconsin, Ohio, and Tennessee.

Nov

Brewniverse Presents: Tea Pain

Bourbon barrel aged dark ale with Earl Grey tea and vanilla

Available in 4 pack 12 oz cans with distribution to Michigan.

Exterior Illumination

American Sour Ale / 5.3% ABV

Available in 6 pack 12 oz cans and draft with distribution to Michigan, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Starcut Ciders: Bucket

Semi-dry black currant cider / 6% ABV

Available in 6 pack 12 oz cans and draft with distribution to Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Tennessee.

December

Spruse Pils

Double Imperial Pilsner / 9.5% ABV

Available in 6 pack 12 oz cans and draft with distribution to Michigan.

Nitro Cup A Joe Nitro

Nitro Cup A Joe Nitro

Available in 6 pack 12 oz cans and draft with distribution to Michigan and Indiana.

