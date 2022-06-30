Short’s Brewing Announces Third Quarter Line Up

ELK RAPIDS, Michigan – Hot on the heels of their first ever non-alcoholic release (a sparkling lemon-lime hop water, made in collaboration with Billy Strings) Short’s is keeping summer awesome for the next three months.

In addition to their year-round flagship brands like Local’s Light and Soft Parade, the brewery releases beers in two categories: Specialties—small batch, one-time drops (including their brand new “Brewniverse Presents” 4 pack series), and Seasonals: products available for multiple months.

July, August, and September are the best months in Michigan. Short’s lineup is a great compliment to all your sunny, sandy, and awesome summer experiences with a list of light, refreshing options, some old faves, and a whole lotta newness.

July Melt My Brain: Gin & Tonic Inspired Ale Specialty, available in 6 pack cans and draft with distribution to Michigan and Indiana.

A true testament to Short’s Brewing innovation, Melt My Brain is a beer that’s made like a radler to drink like a cocktail. We take a Golden Ale and pack it full of two key gin botanicals: coriander and juniper berries, then add a crazy amount of fresh lime. We then blend that ginfully delicious brew with our own house-made tonic water, shandy-style, to brighten the whole thing up and add an extra level of effervescence. The ultimate shower beer, the ultimate lawn-mowing beer, the ultimate summer crusher. Drinking is believing.

Dock Sitting: American IPA Specialty, available in 6 pack cans and draft with distribution to Michigan. Dock Sitting is an American IPA that showcases Vermont Ale Yeast, which produces a balanced, fruity ester profile of peach, apricot, and light citrus which we compliment with an extra tropical hop combo of Azacca, Citra, and Mosaic. The result is a perfectly balanced brew that drinks best dockside, IRL or in your dreams.

August Sour Parade: American Sour Ale Specialty, available in 6 pack cans and draft with distribution to Michigan. We blend copious amounts of fresh strawberry, blueberry, blackberry and raspberry puree into an American Sour Ale for Sour Parade, the sassy sister to Soft Parade. A gorgeous ruby red color opens your eyes to the berry tang and fruity sweetness in this brew, which are complemented by a bright, sour acidity for a felicitous flood of flavor.

Brewniverse Presents: Chuggasus: Double Dry Hopped Hazy Tropical IPA Limited drop, available in 4 pack cans and draft with distribution to Michigan. One of our brewers had a dream (seriously!) involving a beer-drinking Pegasus who loves to kick around in northern Michigan in the summer. That dream becomes a reality in Chuggasus, the first ever beer in our Brewniverse Presents series. A place for our brewers dreams to come to fruition, Chuggasus comes out the gate flying fast with a whole lotta haze and a massively tropical hop bill. This DDH IPA is full of passionfruit, orange, and guava flavors thanks to copious amounts of El Dorado and Galaxy Hops. Saddle up, friends.

Pure Michigan Autumn IPA Seasonal, available in 6 pack cans and draft, with distribution to Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Colorado.

Brewed in partnership with Pure Michigan as an homage to the splendor surrounding us, Pure Michigan IPA is made with 100% ingredients grown on Michigan farms. This is a quintessential IPA with balanced hop bitterness and malty, fruited sweetness. Like pouring all the best parts of the Michigan outdoors into a glass and imbibing thanks to malt from Empire Malting Co, Great Lakes Malting Company and Valley View Farms, and hops from MI Local Hops and Hop Alliance. Cheers to Pure Michigan!

Mule Beer: Moscow Mule Inspired Ale Seasonal, available in 6 pack cans, 12 pack cans, and draft, with distribution to Michigan, Indiana, and Illinois.

This beer tastes exactly like a Moscow Mule. Like, exactly, people. That’s really all we need to say. It’s a slam dunk of real lime and excessive ginger.

PUMPKINCRUSHA: Ale with real pumpkin & spices Specialty pre-order, available in 6 pack cans and draft, with distribution to Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and Colorado.

We’ve been crushing PUMPKINCRUSHA up at the Pub since 2004, but we’ve never packaged it before 2022. We carefully curate an ale recipe and zhoosh it up with a delectable blend of fresh pumpkin puree and all those classic fall spices for a comfortably consumable version of pumpkin pie in a glass. Maybe put whipped cream on top if you’re feeling saucy.

September Switcheroo: Slightly Hazy IPA Specialty, available in 6 pack cans and draft with distribution to Michigan.

Switcheroo is a slightly hazy IPA meant to give you the best of the old and the new. Stop running in circles trying to find the perfect IPA – with equal parts hop juiciness and dryness, combined with tropical fruit aromas and a chef’s kiss of light bitterness, you can finally relax and simply enjoy this oh-so-drinkable, continually consumable brew.

Gemini: Milkshake IPA Specialty, available in 6 pack cans and draft with distribution to Michigan.

About Short’s Brewing Company

Located in the heart of Downtown Bellaire, MI, Short’s Brewing Co. was established in 2004 by Joe Short. In 2009, Short’s began keg and bottle distribution in Michigan via their Elk Rapids Production Facility. The brewery is known widely for their flagship and experimental brews including Soft Parade, Local’s Light, and Huma Lupa Licious. Short’s prides themselves on producing fearlessly creative beers, handmade by people who care in Northern Michigan.

Short’s Brewing Co also has a passion for beverage innovation and created Starcut Ciders in 2014 to push the boundaries of ingredients and fermentation innovation to create unique, premium ciders with no added sugars that are all natural and gluten free.

For More Information:

https://www.shortsbrewing.com/