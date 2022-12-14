Short’s Brewing 2023 First Quarter Line Up

ELK RAPIDS, Michigan – It’s the most wonderful time of the year…for next year’s beer release lineups. Short’s Brewing and Starcut Ciders just released their first quarter line up, and it’s going to make for an awesome start to 2023. In the mix are old favorites, new styles, and the return of a few of their most loved brands to wider distribution. Most notably, Psychedelic Cat Grass, a beloved Triple dry hopped American IPA will

“Not going to lie, this line up has us all pretty jazzed. We are super excited about the changes to our seasonal lines and the fact that Cat Grass (one of our highest-rated, most delicious IPAs) will be sticking around all year. We’re really looking forward to having two amazing, totally different IPAs in our year-round line up!” Stated Kerry Lynch, Sales Director for the brand. “Look forward to lots of Huma vs Cat Grass tastings where we can really show off our IPA prowess.”

Short’s has several tiers of product releases: year round brands, seasonal products available for a few months, and one-time drops with limited distribution. Also included are releases from their all-natural gluten-free cider brand, Starcut Ciders.

January

Evil Urges: One time drop Belgian Dark Strong Ale, 11.7% ABV 12 oz cans, six packs, draft. Available in MI, OH, IN.

Power of Love: Citrus Seasonal Raspberry & Rosemary Ale blended with lemonade, 2.5% ABV 12 oz cans, six packs, 12 packs, draft. Available in MI, OH, IN, IL, TN.

Starcut Cider: Aurora Borealis: One time drop Imperial hard cider, 8% ABV 12 oz cans, six packs, draft. Available in MI, OH, IN, IL, CO, WI, NJ, TN.

Huma Lupa Licious Variety Pack: One time drop Six pack contains three variations on Short’s Flagship: Imperial IPA, Hazy Imperial IPA, Triple IPA Humongous Huma 12 oz cans, six packs, draft. Available in MI, OH, IN, IL, CO, TN.

February

Pure Michigan Spring: Seasonal India Pale Lager, 5.1% ABV 12 oz cans, six packs, draft. Available in MI, OH, IN, IL, CO, TN.

Critterless: One time drop American Sour Ale, 8.6% ABV 12 oz cans, six packs, draft. Available in MI, OH, IN, IL, WI, CO, TN.

Starcut Cider: Star Parade: One time drop Berry cider, inspired by Soft Parade Fruit Ale, 5.2% ABV 12 oz cans, six packs, draft. Available in MI, OH, IN, IL, WI, CO, TN, NJ.

March

Hopstache: One time drop American IPA, 6.8% ABV 12 oz cans, six packs, draft. Available in MI, OH, IN, IL, CO, TN.

Psychedelic Cat Grass: Year round brand Triple dry hopped American IPA, 7.6% 12 oz cans, six packs, 12 packs, draft. Available in MI, OH, IN, IL, CO, TN.

Starcut Ciders: Cidre Colada: One time drop Pineapple Coconut Cider, 6% ABV 12 oz cans, six packs, draft. Available in MI, OH, IN, IL, WI, CO, TN, NJ.

And while this may seem like a ton of releases, Short’s Brewing has more up their proverbial sleeves for the new year. “We’re keeping a big project underwraps, but you can expect a big announcement soon!” Stated Christa Brenner, Brand & Marketing Director for the brewery.

