Shmaltz Brewing Lights Up The Season With Two Comforting Offerings For The Rollercoaster Finale Of 2020

Troy, NY — Shmaltz Brewing Company officially turns 24 this Hanukkah season as the largest, the smallest, the most award-winning, and astonishingly still the only Jewish celebration beer company in the country. And what a time for Anniversaries as the roller coaster of a year just keeps rolling. With so much uncertainty still looming for 2020 and beyond, couldn’t we all use some tasty and delightful craft beer comfort?!

A long way from the first 100 cases brewed in 1996 and delivered in a Grandmother’s Volvo – Hanukkah Beer is all new for 2020! 8 malts, 8 hops, 8% abv of course – Shmaltz cooked up a bright shiny gift of its new Golden Jelly Doughnut Pastry Ale brewed with 600 pounds per batch of real purees of Raspberry & Cherry with a generous slathering of pure vanilla. A glorious tribute to the beloved Sufganiyot, dating back to the 1500s, the official chosen beer of this holiday season will be available in 12oz Can 4-Packs and limited draft through their East Coast wholesalers and through Brew Pipeline nationally:

Shmaltz Direct: Gasko Meyer – Upstate New York, SKI Beer – NYC, Long Island and Westchester, Horizon – Massachusetts, Black River Traders – New Jersey, Shangy’s – Philadelphia PA, Savatt – Pittsburgh PA, DOPS – Maryland/D.C./Delaware , Freedom Beverage – North Carolina, Aleph – South Carolina, Cavalier – Florida, Full Clip – Texas, Johnson Brothers – Iowa, Kysela – VA, WV

Brew Pipeline: Guardian (So Cal), Mussetter (Nor Cal), Orcas (WA), Quail (AZ and NE), Beverage Distributors (OH).

Regional retailers confirmed to carrying Hanukkah Beer this year include Total Wine, Whole Foods, Price Chopper, ABC and Publix in FL plus 100s of high-end independent craft beer specialty stores across the country. Check shmaltzbrewing.com or info@shmaltzbrewing for local availability.

Shmaltz will launch Hanukkah 2020 along with its newest art installation at their Tasting Room in Downtown Troy: Negative is Positive: Hindsight is 2020, a curated art show by photographer Thom Williams of Troy Arts Center with over a dozen regional and local artists exploring personal, political, and aesthetic themes of the current moment.

Saturday the 12th is Shmaltz’s first annual Hanukkah Doughnut + Beer Extravaganza! Cider Belly, Cosmic, and Placid Baker delights plus artisanal chocolate pairings from their in-house experts at Primo Botanica and Alias Coffee. If you are not in the Troy area, or just want to partake from home, you can join virtually! Just head on down to your local retailer, grab some Shmaltz beers and your favorite local doughnuts – classics, new school, wild and exotic. Shmaltz will share pairing reviews via Instagram Stories @shmaltzbrewing – check it out and then show them yours by posting a story and tagging Shmaltz.

COMING SOON — SHE’BREW IS #NOTORIOUS FOR 2020 WITH THE RELEASE OF #RBG IPA! For Shmaltz’s fourth She’brew Beer release, when Lauri from Moustache Brewing mentioned that #RBG was her Beacon of Empowerment – the verdict was IN! The perfect inspiration for the next Shmaltz tribute collaboration. The launch was set for International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day in March 2020 — and then the disastrous case of the current Global Pandemic stormed into reality. But RBG was also a once in a lifetime kind of event — a truly epic hero who changed our country and our consciousness for the better through her work and by her example. Intelligence and emotion, collaborative in spirit yet ferocious in her commitment to progress, the most serious positions from the highest responsibilities exhibited with constant charm and wicked wit.

This year is clearly different from all other years — and Shmaltz brewed this sincere offering to give huge thanks to a guardian and a champion in the way we know best — by upholding the bar for #Notorious IPAs equally balanced for a commemoration of life and just causes everywhere. Launch events coming with the extended family of Judges and Neighbors packing the can art, chairs, and benches safe and sane soon! A portion of the profits from She’brew’s #RBG IPA will go to the ACLU Women’s Rights Project and the Pink Boots Society.4-packs of 16oz cans and draft, this soon to be #Notorious IPA will be launching in New York State at both breweries in December 2020 and around the region and the country in mid-December 2020.

On the Label for the #RBG Tribute: Judges L to R: Laura Kavanaugh (Shmaltz Den Mother), Megan Kanan (518 Fam – spranklemarketing.com), Teresa Casey (CCBT, Mackin & Casey), Alex Haraburda (Shmaltz Sales Rep), Deanna Fox (Food Journalist), Shikole Struber (518 Fam), Mariah Fannan (MFR Sales), Jeremy Cowan (Shmaltz Founder/Owner), Kimberly Stoehr (Moustache Sales Rep), Lauri Spitz (Moustache Co-Founder), Vinessa Monaco (Head Unicorn Wrangler), Erin Grace (CCBT, Mackin & Casey), Matthew Spitz (Moustache Co-Founder), Elise Deming (Cap. Lawrence), Kirsten Brenner (518 Fam), Tracy Kennedy (Collar City Runners), Matt Polacheck (Shmaltz Art Director)

About Shmaltz Brewing Company

Founder and owner Jeremy Cowan established Shmaltz Brewing in San Francisco in 1996. The first 100 cases of He’brew Beer® were hand-bottled and delivered throughout the Bay Area from the back of his Grandmother’s Volvo. Shmaltz Brewing now sells across 25 states, through 40 wholesalers and in nearly 5,000 retailers.RateBeer.com ranked Shmaltz as one of the “Top 100 Brewers in the World” in 2013, and the brewery recently brought home 1 platinum, 10 gold and 6 silver medals from the World Beer Championships. In the past several years, Shmaltz Brewing introduced its line of upstate New York focused farm beers under the 518/838 Craft brand name and acquired and rebranded the Alphabet City Brewing beers. In July 2018, Shmaltz opened 518 Craft, a new bar and tasting room in downtown Troy, NY. Shmaltz beers are available at 518 Craft as well as throughout Upstate New York, the East Coast and in select markets nationally at the best craft beer bars and retailers.