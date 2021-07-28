Shipyard Brewing Company Launches Pumpkinhead Hard Seltzer

Shipyard Brewing Company is giving beer and seltzer fans what they want with a limited-release Pumpkinhead hard seltzer with only 2 grams of sugar and 110 calories, but packed with pumpkin pie flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla. The seltzer hits shelves this week as a sneak peek to the annual release of Pumpkinhead and timed for the warmer weather for seltzer drinkers seeking a more complex, lightly-spiced variation to the wealth of light, fruit-flavored varieties.

Pumpkinhead Ale was first created and brewed at the Kennebunkport Brewing Company in 1994 before moving to the Shipyard Brewing Co. in Portland, Maine where it has been the leader in the fall seasonal craft beer category and continues to grow nationally.

“Pumpkinhead Ale has been wildly popular since it was introduced in the late 90’s. Given the momentum of the hard seltzer market and a flood of requests from the Pumpkinhead faithful, we decided to create what we think is a perfect partner to Pumpkinhead Ale. We are releasing Pumpkinhead seltzer a few weeks before the traditional availability of the beer to take advantage of the warmer weather and take some pressure off our brewing team. Each year our production is at capacity to meet Pumpkinhead Ale demand so we wanted to get in front of that with the early limited release of Pumpkinhead Seltzer”, said Bruce Forsley, President of Shipyard Brewing Co.

“We will be watching and taking in all feedback this year regarding the product and the timeframe it is in the market to determine a long-term strategy for Pumpkinhead Seltzer. What is obvious early on is that seltzer drinkers are interested and like the subtle spice flavors of Pumpkinhead along with the low sugar and calories we have been able to produce with this product. We’re confident in the drink itself and where and how it will play its part in the Pumpkinhead line up”, commented Shipyard’s newly appointed COO, Dave Phillips.

We brew Pumpkinhead seltzer in small batches, so capacity is limited. This innovative beverage will released to most markets by July 26 and will be strictly allocated. So get it while you can!

https://shipyard.com/beer/pumpkinhead-seltzer/