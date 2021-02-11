Ship Bottom Brewery to Distribute Battle River Brewing

Beach Haven, NJ — Ship Bottom Brewery has entered into agreement to distribute Battle River Brewing. Ship Bottom will sell and distribute Battle River to twelve northern New Jersey counties plus Ocean and Atlantic counties. Sales reps will begin presenting the brand the second week of February.

Initial brands will include Patriot and Warhorse. Patriot is a West Coast Style IPA with moderate IBU and a vast mix of aroma of Citra, Galaxy and Mosaic hops. Hop Profile: Columbus, Eldorado, Citra, Galaxy and Mosaic. Additions N/A 16oz cans, 7%abv, IBU 41.

Warhorse is a classic New England style double IPA, with medium body and smooth mouth feel. Hop overload with huge tropical aroma of citrus, mango, and pineapple. Hop Profile: Denali, Citra, El Dorado, Galaxy. Additions: Mango, Pineapple, Apples. 16oz cans with a 7.5abv and IBU 25.

About Ship Bottom Brewery Inc.

Ship Bottom Brewery has been producing its ever-popular beach branded beer in Beach Haven, NJ since 2016. Founded in Wallingford, Pennsylvania, owner Rob Zarko moved his small operation to Long Beach Island and opened a 15 barrel brewery. The brewery is located between Ocean County Rd. and North Delaware Ave upstairs in the Bay Villages overlooking beautiful Barnegat Bay. Ship Bottom Brewery is open year-round.

About Battle River Brewing

Battle River Brewing was founded in 2019 by five close friends with the objective of building a craft brewery that tells the story of Toms River New Jersey, rich in history of the Revolutionary War. The brewery location was chosen after a study of the Toms River Area and the determination of a need of a craft brewery in the historic downtown where the community regularly gathers for celebrations, festivals and parades. Battle River’s mission is to create a destination where consumers come together to learn about and enjoy a wide variety of flavors of craft beer. Battle River Brewing is located at 69 Main St, Toms River, NJ 08753

All distribution inquiries to be made to brewer@shipbottombrewery.com

