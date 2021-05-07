Ship Bottom Brewery Inc. To Distribute Sterling Pig In New Jersey

Beach Haven, NJ – Ship Bottom Brewery Inc of Pennsylvania has entered into agreement to distribute Sterling Pig Brewery (Media, PA) in New Jersey. Sales reps will begin presenting the brand immediately.

Ship Bottom will distribute the following.

Shoat Pilsner is a multi-award winning, true American hybrid. Noble-style hops from the Pacific Northwest balance a subtle and clean malt character in this Pilsner style gold. 5%abv, 6pk, 12oz. Hops: Mt. Hood & Crystal.

Snuffler flagship IPA is easy drinking and smooth. This brew contains notes of grapefruit and tropical fruit and is perfect for any season. 6.5abv, 6pk, 12oz. Hops: Centennial, Citra, Columbus, Crystal & Simcoe.

Orange Sweet Wheat. This Sterling Pig Brewery staple is a refreshing Belgian Style Wheat Ale that has been brewed with orange rind, and fresh ginger. Seasonal 5.4%abv, 6pk, 12oz. Hops: Nugget. Malt: Pilsner & Wheat

This Little Piggy IPA. This Little Piggy is our very special single hop IPA series. First brewed in 2016, our little beer has become a Sterling Pig Brewery staple. We use the same base recipe each time, the only variable being the single hop we use, showing each distinctive hop profile to its best. Crafted in small, dedicated batches. This Little Piggy must be enjoyed fresh! Rotational availability. 6.5%-7.5%, 4pk, 16pz. Hops: Single Hop Varies.

About Ship Bottom Brewery Inc.

Ship Bottom Brewery has been producing its ever-popular beach branded beer in Beach Haven, NJ since 2016. Founded in Wallingford, Pennsylvania, owner Rob Zarko moved his small operation to Long Beach Island and opened a 15 barrel brewery. The brewery is located between Ocean County Rd. and North Delaware Ave upstairs in the Bay Villages overlooking beautiful Barnegat Bay. Ship Bottom Brewery is open year-round.

About Sterling Pig

Borne out of the mind of Media’s own Loïc Barnieu and fermented to perfection by accomplished brewer Brian McConnell, Sterling Pig Brewery brings local flavor and elevated pub favorites to the Baltimore Pike. Brewed in small batches and tapped directly on-site, Sterling Pig’s eight rotating beers achieve the perfect balance of flavor and drinkability—from IPAs to Porters, from Stouts to Pilsners. It’s all about balance. From the beer to the food to the atmosphere: there’s something for everyone. Meet up with a friend at the bar. Bring your family to dinner in the main dining room overlooking the kitchen and the wood oven pizza.

For More Information:

https://sterlingpig.com