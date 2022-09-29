Shiner Releases Twin Dream Double IPA

Shiner’s highest octane release yet, this double IPA balances immense hops and malt for a full-bodied flavor. Uniquely brewed using cactus water and a blend of American hops (Idaho 7 and citra hops), Twin Dream (9.5% ABV / 80 IBU), evokes bold flavors of citrus and pine.

Twin Dream (9.5% ABV / 80 IBU) Shiner’s highest octane release yet, this double IPA balances immense hops and malt for a full-bodied flavor. Uniquely brewed using cactus water and a blend of American hops (Idaho 7 and citra hops), Twin Dream evokes bold flavors of citrus and pine.

Tex Hex Bruja’s Brew IPA (7% ABV) is rolling out in limited distribution in Texas and nationally throughout January with plans for a full-scale launch in the spring.

Desert Mirage IPA (ABV: 8%) the second in Shiner’s newest IPA line, Tex Hex is a full-bodied hazy IPA with tropical flavors of pineapple and tangerine. Floral and resinous, this brew has a long, complex finish.

About Shiner and the Spoetzl Brewery

The Spoetzl Brewery was founded in Shiner, Texas (population 2,069), in 1909, by Czech and German immigrants brewing beer with old-world traditions and recipes for Central Texas. Since then, the brewery has grown to be one of the largest independent craft brewers in the country with beers available in all 50 states and Mexico. To this day, every drop of the award-winning beer is brewed right in Shiner, TX, where it all started 112 years ago.