Shiner Beers Introduces ¡Órale!, a Mexican-Style Lager Brewed with Agave

Shiner, TX — The independent, family-owned makers of the iconic Shiner Bock introduce their new Mexican-Style Cerveza, ¡Órale!. Crafted with premium 2-row malt and Lager yeast and brewed with agave, this beer features an earthy, mildly sweet flavor. ¡Órale! is also crisp and sessionable, pairing especially well with spicy, flavorful foods.

So what does ¡Órale! mean? It’s an authentically Mexican term that can be a greeting, a question, an affirmation or a call to action. In the case of ¡Orale! Mexican-Style Cerveza, it’s a rallying cry for an adventurous day or night out. It’s not a simple “yes,” but an enthusiastic “Hell Yes!” to the wild ideas, crazy schemes and incredible escapades that will take the ordinary into something completely unforgettable.

While Mexican imports have had a decades-long run of growth in popularity, consumer preferences are now moving beyond just imports and into craft-brewed Mexican-style lagers, up nearly twofold in 2021. Shiner has the perfect combination of resonating with craft-loving consumers and a proven track record of expertise in brewing sessionable lagers. By leveraging these consumer insights, Shiner’s ¡Órale! craft-brewed Mexican-style lager speaks to consumers in an original, fun and engaging way.

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to combine my Mexican heritage with a Mexican style lager bearing the Shiner label and the Spoetzl Brewery’s commitment to quality,” says Carlos Alvarez, CEO of The Gambrinus Company in San Antonio, TX, who acquired the Spoetzl Brewery in 1989. “I know Shiner fans will enjoy ¡Orale! – a word that expresses so much in the Spanish language.”

Shiner ¡Órale! (4.5% ABV) is rolling out nationally starting this May. It will be sold in 6-and 12-pack cans and bottles. For more information on Shiner Beer and its full portfolio, visit www.shiner.com.