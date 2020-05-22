Sheetz Collaborates with Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company on the Release of Project Hop Dog IPA

ALTOONA, Pa. — Today Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced the release of “Project Hop Dog” a new, limited-edition craft beer brewed in partnership with Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company.

Now available at 128 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, the new hot dog inspired beer is a crisp 5.5% India Pale Ale dry-hopped with Nugget and Centennial hops and with a ceremonial addition of Sheetz Hot Dogz in the brew kettle just for fun. The beer is refreshing and dry with delicate hop flavors of citrus and pine. Sixteen ounce four-packs of Project Hop Dog beer are available statewide including in Altoona, Erie, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Pittsburgh, State College and York, retailing for $7.99 per four pack.

“Project Hop Dog – yes a hot dog craft beer – is our craziest collaboration yet,” said Ryan Sheetz, AVP of Brand at Sheetz. “We hope our latest limited edition craft beer is a fun surprise for our customers, a surprise that’ll engender smiles, laughter and conversation – something we could all use more of right now.”

“In light of the health crisis, we gave a lot of consideration to releasing Project Hop Dog,” Sheetz continued. “We are doing everything we can to ensure the health and safety of our employees and customers. While we are excited to release Project Hop Dog, we are asking customers to respect health guidelines such as social distancing and wearing a face mask while purchasing the beer.”

“We were really excited to collaborate on a beer to celebrate Sheetz Hot Dogz and the beginning of summer,” said Jason Ranck, Head Brewer at Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. “Don’t worry – the beer does not taste like hot dogs! We thought it was just a fun concept and the perfect beer for pairing with Sheetz Hot Dogz and warm weather activities.”

Sheetz is committed to responsibly complying with all current laws and regulations, including the enforcement of a 100 percent proof-of-age policy. Employees will ask for proper identification, a valid driver’s license, passport or military identification card from any customers wanting to purchase alcohol, regardless of age. Each location also abides by time-of-day sales restrictions on alcohol.

For a full list of participating locations, visit www.Sheetz.com/beerproject.

About Sheetz, Inc.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 20,000 employees. The company operates 600 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides an award-winning menu of M•T•O® sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement. For more information, visit www.sheetz.com or follow us on Twitter (@sheetz), Facebook (www.facebook.com/sheetz) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/sheetz).

About Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company is an award-winning craft brewery and taproom located just north of Philadelphia in Croydon, PA where they use their DIY ethic to make great tasting beer that challenges both their drinkers and brewers. Founded in 2010 by Jeremy Myers, Rob Jahn, and Steve Capelli, Neshaminy Creek has grown exponentially over the years and expanded distribution across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and New York. In 2017, Neshaminy Creek opened their brewpub, The Borough Brewhouse, in Jenkintown, PA which features a full bar, kitchen, and exclusive beers from Head Brewer, Jason Ranck. For more information, visit www.neshaminycreekbrewing.com, like us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/neshaminycreekbrewing), follow us on Twitter (@ncbcbeer) and Instagram (@neshaminycreekbrewingco).

