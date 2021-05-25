Shea Coul-Alé Returns This Summer With A Brand New Royal Edition

Chicago, IL – She’s here, she’s queer, and this is her year! Introducing the Shea Coul-Alé: Royal Edition, born through the continued collaboration of the Goose Island Beer Co., DoStuff Media network and the Champion of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 5, Shea Couleé. The teams are thrilled to announce that the Shea Coul-Alé: Royal Edition will be expanding her territory this year to now reign across Chicago, NYC, Philly & St. Louis beginning late-May. Beer fans and drag lovers alike can expect a fierce and sickening brew that both celebrates and gives back to the LGBTQIA+ community throughout Pride Month and beyond!

“My name is Shea Couleé, and I didn’t come to play, I came to SAY “You are officially invited to my Royal cookout!” After releasing the smash-hit Shea Coul-Alé last year, Goose Island Beer Co., DoStuff Media, & myself have come together again to bring you this summer’s DRAGGIEST beer, Shea Coul-Alé: Royal Edition. We gave last year’s light & lemony urban wheat pale ale an upgrade by using pineapple for a fun and fresh taste sure to please. It’s been a while since we’ve been able to celebrate with our chosen family, and I can’t WAIT to do it while enjoying a nice cold glass of Shea Coul-Alé: Royal Edition, a beer we can all enjoy with PRIDE!” – Shea Coulee´

Shea Coul-Alé: Royal Edition is a new custom recipe created in collaboration between Goose Island Beer Co. brewers and Shea Couleé. The beer is a flavorful, fierce, tropical wheat ale that’s dramatically bursting with pineapple, followed by hints of orange zest (4.2% ABV). Whether celebrating Pride and summertime calls for a rooftop party or a backyard BBQ, no summer sipping plans are truly complete without an appearance by Ms. Shea Coul-Alé. The decision was made by Goose Island to expand distribution into multiple markets after a royally successful 2020 release in Chicago. How successful? All beer immediately sold out during presale, Werk!

“At Goose Island we believe in collaborating with those who use their craft as personal expression to create vibrant art and promote inclusivity for all,” said Todd Ahsmann, President, Goose Island Beer Co. “We’re honored to partner with Chicago Drag Queen Shea Couleé for a second year in a row by bringing to life a new collaborative beer – Shea Coul-Alé: Royal Edition. Shea Coul-Alé: Royal Edition is a tropical wheat ale bursting with pineapple and leaves the drinker with hints of orange zest. Each can is served with a side of good as a portion of profits will benefit Shea’s charity of choice, Brave Space Alliance – the first Black-led, trans-led LGBTQIA+ center located on the South Side of Chicago.”

Shea has become a prominent force of modern Drag, while remaining a passionate activist for both racial equality and trans women of color. Combining style and substance with activism, $2 from the sale of every Shea Coul-Alé: Royal Edition case will go to benefit Brave Space Alliance, the first Black-led, trans-led LGBTQIA+ Center located on the South Side of Chicago. Brave Space Alliance is dedicated to creating and providing affirming, culturally competent, for-us by-us resources, programming, and services for LGBTQIA+ individuals on the South and West sides of the city. They strive to empower, embolden, and educate each other through mutual aid, knowledge-sharing, and the creation of community-sourced resources as we build toward the liberation of all oppressed peoples

Shea Coul-Alé: Royal Edition will be available beginning late May in bottle shops and retail locations across Chicago, New York, St. Louis and Philadelphia; Chicago pre-sale begins on May 24 on Goose Island’s Oznrsite. Shea Couleé also leant her fabulousness to a burger huni (!) – you can get the collab burger created by Shea Couleé and Chef Henry Pariser at the Goose Island Clybourn Brewhouse during the month of pride. This burger is not only delectable but a true work of art and likely the most colorfully plated burger to ever walk this earth, and served with a Shea Coul-Alé of course. In celebration of the beer’s launch expect an official Goose Island takeover on the DoStuff Media website and social channels. DoStuff will continue to authentically integrate Goose Island into the greater Queer Community across these markets and capture the essence of our country’s vibrant and growing drag scene.

About Goose Island Beer Co.

For over 30 years we’ve been brewing beer in Chicago. From opening up a brewery in the middle of a city to pioneering the barrel-aged beer category, we’re committed to making great beer and celebrating our hometown in a big way – it’s the only way we know how. In our hometown, we continue to brew quality beer and invest in our people and our brewery allowing us to continually innovate while giving back to our community. We want to challenge ourselves and to challenge the way people think about beer.

About DoStuff Media

DoStuff Media is a national platform driven by locals – Answering “What Are We Going to Do Tonight” for 5 million people a day across web, mobile, and social channels. DoStuff is a network of 21 cities powering curated event guides to the best stuff to DO in their city, packed with loads of ways to discover events, win free tickets, and stay ahead of the local culture curve.

About Shea Couleé

Shea Couleé is a drag superstar, recording artist, activist, and costume designer known for their fashion-forward editorial looks. In July 2020, Couleé was crowned the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5, where they debuted their newest music single “Collide” featuring rapper Mykki Blanco. They later released a music video for the single, which was produced in partnership with content sharing platform OnlyFans. Before All Stars, Coulee´ placed as a finalist on RuPaul’s Drag Race 9 where they slayed the runways and tied for the most challenge wins in the show’s history. In the past year alone, Couleé was a featured performer in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show Vol. 2 and a new face of Maison Valentino, as well as and launched their own beer, Shea Coul-Alé. Developed in partnership with Goose Island Beer Co., Shea Coul-Alé made them the first drag star to curate a beer product. A portion of all profits were donated to TransTech, an organization dedicated to helping transgender people kickstart their trajectories in the workplace. A passionate and vocal advocate for LGBTQ rights and racial equality, Coulee´ spoke at the Drag March for Change in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020. Up next, Coulee´ is performing in an international stage tour, acting in a forthcoming digital series set in Chicago, and on April 12 launched a brand new podcast, Wanna Be On Top?. The podcast is broadcast on the Forever Dog/Moguls of Media network and discusses the fashion industry, the Drag world, and America’s Next Top Model.

For More Information:

https://www.gooseisland.com/shea