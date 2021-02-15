SESH Announces Expansion Across the US

XED Beverages, the new future-focused beverage company, announced the launch of its premier product, SESH: Cocktail Meets Seltzer, an adult beverage at the crossroad of two of the fastest-growing segments in the alcohol industry—RTD (ready-to-drink) cocktails and hard seltzers. After an incredibly successful launch, XED Beverages is thrilled to reveal that SESH is expanding and will be available online direct-to-consumer in 38 states across the U.S. beginning on February 15th!

With the rich taste of an RTD and the better-for-you qualities of a spiked seltzer, SESH comprises zero sugar, gluten or preservatives, and just 120 calories. At 6% ABV, SESH arrives in a quartet of supremely satisfying flavors: Gin & Tonic, Mojito, Moscow Mule, and Paloma.

SESH was founded by former college roommates and entrepreneurs Zeke Bronfman and Nate Medow to address weaknesses they identified in the alcohol industry. Bronfman, carrying on the family legacy of spirits titans Samuel Bronfman and Edgar Bronfman Sr. of Seagrams fame, developed a taste for quality beverages early on. Nostalgic for the sips of whiskey and gin shared with his grandfathers, Bronfman yearned to craft a cocktail both high-end and accessible. Medow, an athlete who has lived with Type 1 diabetes since childhood, sought a drink that met his needs concerning sugar and carb intake.

Bronfman and Medow simply refused to accept the tradeoff that consumers are frequently forced to make with alcohol: authentic flavor OR low sugar. Carb-filled beer, sugary mixers, expensive cocktails and flavorless seltzers all fell short. After months of tasting sessions and long hours of experimentation with multiple flavors, the duo successfully created an alcoholic beverage that is as full-bodied and flavorful as it is guilt-free. Making absolutely no compromises, SESH finally marries better-for-you with better-tasting.

Starting in February 2021, consumers will not only be able to enjoy a SESH at bars and restaurants in strategic cities across the nation, this thoroughly unique product will also be available for purchase at some of the country’s most prominent local retailers; these include Kroger, Total Wine, Binny’s—and digital delivery service, goPuff. SESH will also be available direct-to-consumer in most states at drinksesh.com.

SESH is just the initial offering from XED Beverages as the company expands its portfolio of products that authentically connect with consumers.

Says Zeke Bronfman, co-founder, CEO and chairman of XED Beverages, “SESH was created as a direct antidote to disappointments Nate and I faced as consumers. When we realized the total absence of alcoholic beverages on the market that checked the boxes of high-quality, low-cal and affordable, we checked those boxes ourselves. As founders, we could not be more excited to solve a problem for our consumers with SESH—and this is just the beginning for XED Beverages.”

Adds Nate Medow, XED Beverages co-founder and president, “We are experiencing a paradigm shift in the way alcohol is consumed. People are now far more aware of what they eat and drink and SESH uniquely answers the need of anyone seeking out bold flavors with less sugar. After so many hours in the making, we are enormously proud to present SESH to modern consumers in this new age.”

For More Information:

https://www.drinksesh.com/