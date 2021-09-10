Self Care Announces Fall Release Schedule and a ‘Fresh Take’ on Sober October

Olympia, WA – Three Magnets Brewing announced that its Self Care line of non-alcoholic beers will introduce a three-beer 2021 Fresh Hop IPA series alongside two new beers, celebrating the fresh hop harvest and “Sober October” with a new beer every week starting Monday, September 27th.

“Our mission from day one has been to develop high-quality non-alcoholic craft beer that doesn’t cut any corners, and that emphasizes the traditional brewing styles that craft beer drinkers love,” says co-owner Nathan Reilly. “Here in the Pacific Northwest – the hop capital of the world – one of those traditions includes the annual hop harvest that comes around every August.”

Reilly continues, “Many months ago, we wondered how we might dedicate production capacity at the brewery to Self Care during the fresh hop season. We weren’t aware of any fresh hop non-alcoholic beers previously available, so we decided to go all-in on the idea of Self Care fresh hop IPA’s! And bigger picture, this pursuit continues our brand promise of producing the very best craft beer, made with the best ingredients, for all types of beer consumers.”

“Once a year this becomes a race, obsession, and orchestrated chaos,” says Aaron Blonden, head brewer at Three Magnets Brewing. “As a small brewery, we are infinitely flexible, which means we can be very nimble with our brewing schedule. Which works great, since the hop farms are constantly picking and testing all their varieties this time of year and allow the quality of the individual hop crops to dictate their harvest schedule. Which basically means all hands on-deck, waiting by the phone until it’s go-time, and readjusting our brewing schedule on the fly.”

Blonden continues, “It’s a game we play every year, the only difference is that this year we are prioritizing our non-alcoholic offerings. And I am excited to bring this adventure to our customers, and to the non-alcoholic beer market at-large. Making folks happy and introducing new customers to the amazing experience that is a fresh hop beer, made with some of the best hops in the world is what this is all about!”

New Self Care Fresh Hop Series & “Sober October” Celebration

Self Care and Three Magnets Brewing present a “Fresh Take” on Sober October with five consecutive weeks of non-alcoholic beer releases, including three Fresh Hop IPA’s. Pre-orders begin soon, and new releases ship every Monday, beginning September 27th.

Self Care “Freshen Up” Strata Fresh Hop Hazy IPA – Shipping September 27th

Self Care “Krystal’s Vice” Kristall Weiss-Style Brew – Shipping October 4th

Self Care “Get Fresh” El Dorado Fresh Hop Brut IPA – Shipping October 11th

Self Care “Fuzzy Hat” British-Style Brew – Shipping October 18th

Self Care “A Fresh Start” Chinook Fresh Hop West Coast IPA – Shipping October 25th

Additional Availability at Retail

In addition to availability across 42 states beginning September 27th via www.DrinkSelfCare.com, these new Self Care beers will be available at select bottle shops and specialty grocers along the I-5 corridor in Washington, Oregon, and California.

About Three Magnets Brewing Co.

Three Magnets Brewing Co., a family-owned 15bbl brewery and 200-seat restaurant, opened in 2014 in the heart of Downtown Olympia. Three Magnets distributes beer in Washington, Oregon, California and British Columbia. They also sell their beer online, alongside specially curated guest craft beer, via their web store, Porch Drops and Drink Self Care. Their restaurant/pub has a robust catering program, 3Mag Catering, and a meal/beer delivery program, Garden Movement, which was developed to drive business during the COVID shutdowns.

For More Information:

