Seismic Brewing Company Opens Taproom

SEBASTOPOL, Calif. — After beginning construction in October 2018, Seismic Brewing Company has opened their taproom doors to the public. Seismic fans can expect to find year-round favorites on tap, as well as award-winning beers like Alluvium Pilsner, Tremor Lager, Shatter Cone IPA, and Namazu Oat Pale Ale. There will also be small batch and barrel-aged offerings that will only be available at the taproom! Beers can be enjoyed in the (pending) LEED certified building, where patrons can feel good knowing the space was designed in such a way that does right by the community, the planet and the economy.

“My wife Ariel grew up in Sebastopol, so this place has a special spot in my heart. We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the Barlow craft beverage community and to bring Seismic full circle by pouring beer in a sustainable way that honors our home,” Chris Jackson, president, Seismic Brewing Company.

Led by local beverage industry veteran, Alfie Turnshek (formerly of Brewsters Beer Garden in Petaluma, CA and Plum Bar in Oakland, CA), the taproom team has a wealth of beer knowledge, highlighting the importance of locally sourced and sustainably made ingredients, the finer points of beer tasting, and the importance of creating a genuine and welcoming atmosphere for patrons. One can expect to find the same level of care and attention to detail that you would find at any Seismic beer event, and the taproom team will go above and beyond to ensure patrons have a truly Seismic experience.

“Life happens at the table, and at the bar, and we want to provide a space for people and beer that helps shape and enhance those moments through a vivid sensory experience. It’s about beer in context- with your people, with food, and with all of the things life throws our way,” said Alfie Turnshek, taproom manager, Seismic Brewing Company.

Entering their third year of production, Seismic Brewing Company has built a reputation of brewing world class beers, often highlighting locally and sustainably grown ingredients while remaining true to style. With a mindset geared towards sustainability, Seismic has partnered with organizations like Sonoma Clean Power, 3Degrees, and Pacheco Dairy to drastically reduce their impact on the environment while helping make the business case for conscious capitalism.

About Seismic Brewing Company

Founded and independently owned since 2015, Seismic Brewing Company focuses on creating fresh, high quality beers, all while adhering to the Triple Bottom Line- People, Planet, Prosperity. Craft beer drinkers can enjoy Seismic beer throughout Northern California and Northern Nevada, wherever quality craft beer is sold. Taproom hours of operation will be 11:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Sunday-Thursday. Learn more at: seismicbrewingco.com or follow on social media- Facebook @seismicbrewing, Instagram @seismicbrews