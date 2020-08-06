Second Self Beer Company Releases Game Night IPA

ATLANTA — Combining new school haze with a retro flavor profile, Game Night India pale ale (IPA) is the newest year-round release from Atlanta’s Second Self Beer Company.

Inspired by late nights of carefree gaming back in a time when all we cared about was remembering the cheat code for unlimited lives, this hazy IPA is simple – yet intricate. Citra, mosaic, and centennial hops abound for an aroma and flavor profile of papaya, mango, and citrus. It’s balanced, with a soft mouthfeel thanks to barley, oats, and wheat.

“Retro video games are kind of our thing. There are some old school arcade games and an NES 64 in our taproom, and we’ve had video game-themed beers before,” said Jason Santamaria, Second Self’s co-founder and chief beer architect. “We are leaning in and just letting our geek flag fly. Game Night pairs perfectly with all kinds of contests – a marathon Catan session, darts, poker night, or kicking around a soccer ball.”

Game Night debuts Saturday, August 8 at Second Self’s taproom in Atlanta’s West Midtown. Look for it in stores, restaurants, and bars throughout Georgia starting the week of August 10, and Alabama and South Carolina in the coming weeks.

About Second Self Beer Company

Second Self Co-founders Jason Santamaria and Chris Doyle first released their highly acclaimed beers to the public in fall 2014, and since then, the brewery has expanded twice, with increases in production capabilities and growth into markets across Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina. Their no-compromise approach to both ingredients and technique ensures a quality craft product, yielding their popular Thai Wheat, A.T.aLe, Havana Night, Molé Porter, and more. With hemp-infused sparkling water Cirrus (released in 2019), Rudi’s Hard Seltzer (released in 2020), and other beverages in the works, Second Self is on track to become a one-stop beverage incubator in Atlanta. The Westside brewery (located at 1317 Logan Circle NW) is open to the public from Wednesday to Sunday, with various events and specials offered throughout the week. Second Self has been nationally recognized by The Wall Street Journal, Food & Wine, DRAFT Magazine, Beer Advocate, Fortune, Paste Magazine, and many more.