Second Self Beer Co. Releases Dad Made Breakfast

ATLANTA — Available now, Atlanta’s Second Self Beer Company announces Dad Made Breakfast (9% ABV), the first release in a three-part pastry stout series. This high gravity, non-adjunct breakfast stout is a vegan product, containing zero lactose, artificial ingredients or sweeteners. Brewed with oats, coffee and roasted malts, the rich body and robust aroma of the beer pairs well with roasted spare ribs, bacon, cheddar cheese, broccoli rabe and vanilla ice cream.

“At Second Self, it’s a constant goal of ours to release new offerings that appeal to a wider audience. For that reason, we’re excited to be releasing a vegan stout with Dad Made Breakfast.” says Second Self Co-Founder and Beer Architect, Jason Santamaria. “For the two beers following in the series, we’ll be experimenting with new flavor introductions and brewing techniques.”

Keith Rein, design specialist at Salt and Paper House in Athens, Georgia, created the artwork in addition to a number of other labels he has made for Second Self. The labels will evolve with each release.

Later this year, Second Self will launch Stepdad Made Breakfast, featuring maple syrup and blueberries, followed by Grandad Made Breakfast, a bourbon barrel-aged version of Stepdad Made Breakfast. Each beer will be available for purchase in 16oz. cans at Second Self’s Westside tasting room (1317 Logan Circle NW) and in shops, bars and restaurants throughout Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina.

ABOUT SECOND SELF BEER COMPANY

Second Self’s co-founders Jason Santamaria and Chris Doyle released their highly acclaimed beers to the public in fall 2014, and since then the brewery has expanded twice, with increases in production capabilities and growth into markets across Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina. Second Self’s beers are brewed with fresh ingredients like blue ginger, lemongrass, lime and fresh guava (never dried ingredients or extracts), and their team has been inspired by a variety of beer styles, yielding their popular Thai Wheat, ATaLe, Havana Night, viKings of the South and more. Their Westside brewery, located at 1317 Logan Circle NW, Atlanta, GA, is open to the public for tastings on Thursday to Sunday, and event info can be found here. Second Self has been nationally recognized by The Wall Street Journal, Food & Wine, DRAFT Magazine, Beer Advocate, Fortune, Paste Magazine and many more.