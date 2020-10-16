Second Self Beer Co. in Atlanta Celebrates Sixth Anniversary with 2 New Beers

ATLANTA — Second Self Beer Company in Atlanta, Georgia announces the launch of two new beers in honor of its sixth anniversary. Both are set to debut at the brewery’s Westside taproom (1317 Logan Cir NW) the week of Halloween from Wednesday, October 28 through Saturday, October 31.

Manic Pixie Dream Beer #2 (12% ABV) is an American Barleywine aged in wet high rye bourbon barrels. It follows Second Self’s highly acclaimed Manic Pixie Dream Beer #1 in 2017, but it certainly deserves its own spotlight. With forward oak and spice nose and caramel and vanilla notes deriving from the malt and barrel used to brew it, Manic Pixie Dream Beer #2 is a slow-sipper that opens as it warms up. Hints of sweet, dark cherry lighten the overall body of the beer, creating a slightly boozy finish.

According to the Second Self team, “although it feels like we’re all living in an alternate universe right now, at least we still have good beer.” Malternate Universe (9% ABV) pours a rich amber color with a nice tan head. Sweet aromas of caramel, brown sugar and English toffee give the decadent beer a full mouthfeel with tons of flavor. Tasting notes include fig, raisin and molasses.

Artist and design specialist Keith Rein created the artwork for both beers, in addition to a number of other labels he has made for Second Self. He first collaborated with Second Self for the artwork for Manic Pixie Dream Beer #1.

“A beer can only be a ‘Manic Pixie Dream Beer’ if it is truly an exception, and we’re confident this second version may just be the best beer we’ve released since Manic Pixie Dream Beer #1,” says Co-Founder and Beer Architect Jason Santamaria. “We’re proud to introduce our beer fans to Malternate Universe as well, and we’re looking forward to celebrating our anniversary over these two new launches with our Atlanta community.”

Beginning on Wednesday, October 28, Second Self will officially launch 400 limited quantity anniversary bottle bundles of Manic Pixie Dream Beer #2 and 16oz cans of Malternate Universe. Preorders are now available here. Visitors to the taproom throughout the week can purchase this bundle, plus enjoy additional tastings of Second Self one-off beers created throughout the year. Second Self’s monthly Comedy Night event will be hosted that Friday, and on Saturday, a food truck will be parked on-site for all to enjoy.

Note, in light of COVID-19, Second Self has been and will continue to implement numerous safety precautions at its Westside taproom including mandatory masks unless seated, outdoor seating, socially distanced tables and more.

Second Self Beer Company

1317 Logan Circle NW

Atlanta, Georgia 30318

www.secondselfbeer.com

About Second Self Beer Company

Second Self Co-founders Jason Santamaria and Chris Doyle first released their highly acclaimed beers to the public in fall 2014. Since then, the brewery has expanded twice, with increases in production capabilities and growth into markets across Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina. Their no-compromise approach to both ingredients and technique ensures a quality craft product, yielding their popular Thai Wheat, A.T.aLe, Havana Night, Molé Porter, and more. With hemp-infused sparkling water Cirrus (released in 2019), Rudi’s Hard Seltzer (released in 2020), and other beverages in the works, Second Self is on track to become a one-stop beverage incubator in Atlanta. The Westside brewery (located at 1317 Logan Circle NW) is open to the public from Wednesday to Sunday, with various events and specials offered throughout the week. Second Self has been nationally recognized by The Wall Street Journal, Food & Wine, DRAFT Magazine, Beer Advocate, Fortune, Paste Magazine, and many more.