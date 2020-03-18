Second Line Brewing Begins Distribution in Alabama

NEW ORLEANS — Second Line Brewing (Second Line), five years after establishing itself as one of New Orleans’ most loved neighborhood craft breweries, has signed a distribution agreement with Budweiser Busch (Bud Busch) in Mobile, Alabama. This new partnership will extend Second Line’s beer into Mobile, Fairhope and Gulf Shores beginning with their brands: Saison Named Desire (a Blood Orange Saison), Queen of New England IPA and West Coast Style IPA.

Second Line is known for brewing honest and well-crafted small batch beers at their brewery located in the Mid City neighborhood in New Orleans. Mark Logan, co-founder and COO stated that ‘Extending our reach in to Alabama with Bud Busch makes total sense for us. There are a lot of ties between New Orleans and Southern Alabama including Mardi Gras in Mobile, vacationing in Fairhope and of course the beach at Gulf Shores. We have a great following in New Orleans and look forward to extending our following to South Alabama”. In addition, Logan also stated that he and his team will be able to support the brand appropriately in Alabama since New Orleans is so close to that market.

Like Second Line, Bud Busch is a family run business. They were founded in 1965 by Al Fuchs, Jr. and have a track record for supporting small craft breweries and providing excellent customer service. Second Line will be the first New Orleans brewery they add to their portfolio. Logan stated that, “Bud Busch has been great to work with through the on-boarding process. It’s been nice working with Bud Busch and directly with the decision makers. This has made the whole process smooth”. Second Line plans make their first shipment to Bud Busch the week of April 1.

About Second Line

Founded in 2014, Second Line Brewing is a community-focused, woman, minority and veteran-owned business dedicated to promoting inclusion, diversity and creativity in the New Orleans community and the craft beer industry. To learn more about Second Line, follow them on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @secondlinebrew.