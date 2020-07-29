Second Line Brewing Announces New Beer Releases for July and August 2020

NEW ORLEANS — Second Line Brewing, one of New Orleans’ most loved neighborhood craft breweries, is excited to announce the release of two new beers in the coming weeks.

True to their mission to create “Great Beer, Brewed Honestly,” Second Line will be releasing several exciting new beers during the months of July and August. Originally produced as small-scale Beer Garden only pilot brews, these beers have garnered a significant following amongst Second Line customers. A recent fan favorite just released as a large batch is MSY Common Lager. Named after the IATA call signs for the New Orleans airport, this beer has a delicate malt grain bill balanced with just enough hops to round things out. A perfect year-round beer, MSY was released on Friday, July 17 to much excitement from its fans.

Next on the release schedule is Salternative Universe, a Himalayan Sea Salt IPA brewed with over five pounds of hops per barrel. A combination of Citra, Sabro, Moutere, El Dorado, and Wai-iti hops, along with the Himalayan salt, make this a very unique beer unlike anything else in the regional market. From its pilot beer beginnings, this beer went through ten variations before the team at Second Line settled on the perfect blend of ingredients to produce a sunny beer with a creamy white head, with aromas of candied grapefruit, pineapple, and stonefruit. On the palate, smooth layers of citrus, peach, and melon come through before giving way to a hint of saltiness. Salternative Universe will make its debut on Friday, July 24, and can be purchased on-line for pick up from the beer garden at www.secondlinebrewing.com or can be purchased at the beer garden during normal operating hours.

Following Salternative Universe, Second Line will be releasing “Pour With Vigor”, a Czech-style Pilsner, which is slated for release on August 21. Pour With Vigor is Second Line’s first large batch Pilsner, and its pilot beer equivalent was so well loved by beer garden customers that it sold out in less than one week. This is a simple yet elegant beer, made from gently kilned European Pilsner malt and traditional Czech Saaz hops. Pour With Vigor honors the innumerable contributions to craft beer by Charlie Bamforth, the head of Malting and Brewing Science at UC Davis. Charlie constantly reminds beer lovers to pour their beer with vigor, in order to create an aesthetically pleasing and aromatic head of foam. Pour With Vigor is a picture perfect pilsner, refreshing and fitting for the blazing hot days of summer in New Orleans.

About Second Line

Second Line Brewing, founded in 2014, is known for their core line up of well made, classic brews. Saison Named Desire, a blood orange saison, can be found in many bars, restaurants, and groceries throughout the New Orleans area and Mobile, Alabama. Other notable Second Line beers are Batture Blonde Ale, West Coast IPA, and Yeah U Ripe Peach Sour Ale. Over the coming months, Second Line will continue to scale and release new brews monthly; when possible these beers will be released through its distributor partners Budweiser Busch Distributing (Mobile, AL) and Crescent Crown Distributing (New Orleans). Customers are encouraged to follow Second Line on Instagram (@secondlinebrew) for more details regarding upcoming releases.