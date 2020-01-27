Seattle Cider Company Adds Grapefruit to Seasonal Lineup

SEATTLE – Seattle Cider Company announces its launch of Grapefruit, a 6.5 percent ABV seasonal offering. The new flavor is an unapologetically juicy cider bursting with fresh grapefruit aroma. It’s slightly sweet with a subtle bite and a crisp, effervescent finish.

“Our cider team took our time getting the liquid just right,” said Scott Katsma, Director of Fermentation at Seattle Cider Company. “Ultimately, its everything we wanted in a grapefruit cider; we’re incredibly pleased with the result.”

Fermented on real grapefruit and white wine yeast, Seattle Cider Grapefruit comes in at 6.5 ABV and just 1.8 Brix. It’s a crisp, dry, and tart cider beautifully balanced with a touch of brown sugar.

Seattle Cider Grapefruit cans will be available in 16 oz. 4-packs. The Grapefruit seasonal cider is expected to hit shelves starting late January to mid-February everywhere Seattle Cider products are widely available. Additionally, Seattle Cider Grapefruit will also be available in 1/6- and 1/2-barrel kegs.

Seattle Cider Company is known for their uniquely dry, handcrafted ciders, made with real ingredients. Made with fresh pressed Washington apples, Seattle Cider offers award winning ciders that are naturally gluten free.

Establishments interested in carrying Seattle Cider Company products are encouraged to send inquires to info@seattlecidercompany.com.

About Seattle Cider Company

Not your standard cider. Seattle Cider Company bridges the gap between wine and beer with flavorful, small-batch cider, bringing true craft cider back to Seattle and across the country. Seattle Cider Company’s year-round and seasonal offerings break the mold of overly sweet cider, showcasing the incomparable flavor of Washington apples. Naturally gluten free and made from a custom blend of fresh pressed, locally grown apples, Seattle Cider Company’s products are handcrafted with all-natural ingredients. Seattle Cider products are currently available throughout Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nevada, Missouri, Massachusetts, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Montana and Pennsylvania. Visit our tasting room, The Woods, at 4660 Ohio Ave. S. in Seattle. For more information, visit seattlecidercompany.com, or follow Seattle Cider Company on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@seattleciderco).