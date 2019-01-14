Scofflaw Brewery to Open R&D Facility and Taproom

ATLANTA, Ga. — Selig Enterprises, one of the largest real estate companies in the Southeast, announced today that an R&D brewery and tap room by Scofflaw Brewing Co. founders Matt Shirah and Travis Herman and a food hall by Robert Montwaid will join The Works, an 80-acre adaptive mixed-use development in Atlanta’s burgeoning Upper Westside.

Both Scofflaw’s and Montwaid’s teams are best-in-class innovators in their industries. Scofflaw Brewing, one of the fastest growing breweries in history, is now finishing its fourth expansion in two years at another Selig property on the Westside. Since its launch in 2016, Scofflaw has been named one of the best new breweries in America by BeerAdvocate, RateBeer, USA Today, Craft Beer & Brewing and others.

Robert Montwaid, of Gansevoort Consulting, is best known for co-founding Gansevoort Market next to Chelsea Market in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District. The long-established food hall has been in business for five years and is consistently ranked among the country’s best food halls. Montwaid launched Gansevoort Consulting to pursue his distinctive vision for the food hall business. Today, Gansevoort Consulting is in design and construction of over 62,000 square feet of market space between Minneapolis and Chicago, with plans for additional expansion in Manhattan. Chattahoochee Food Works, the food hall at The Works, marks the firm’s first venture in Atlanta.

Mindy Selig, Vice President of Leasing at Selig Enterprises, leads retail leasing efforts for The Works. According to Selig, Montwaid and Scofflaw reflect the caliber of creative talent coming to the development.

“We are thoughtfully curating a retail mix that will reimagine these beautiful spaces and continue the area’s rich history of celebrating makers, artisans and entrepreneurs,” said Selig. “The brewers of Scofflaw and culinary expertise of Robert Montwaid complement our vision for the project, and we look forward to welcoming them to The Works.”

Scofflaw Brewing Co.

The newest addition to Scofflaw Brewing will be a 9,000-square-foot macro-brewery and tap room at The Works. The new location will serve as Scofflaw’s main R&D facility and will feature a large, programmed outdoor area with games and gathering places. Visitors will have the opportunity to try signature brews, including Scofflaw’s popular Basement IPA and POG Basement IPAs, as well as exclusive releases, such as inventive high-gravity stouts. The brewery’s open design will shine a light on the brewing process, giving guests an experiential look behind the scenes.

“I have a great relationship with the Selig family and their business. There was no question that creating a Scofflaw R&D brewery and tasting room at The Works was the right strategic decision for our team,” said Scofflaw CEO Matt Shirah.

Matt Shirah and Brewmaster Travis Herman welcome up to 5,000 visitors each week at Scofflaw’s 33,000-square-foot MacArthur Blvd. production facility and brewery. Here consumers can taste as many as 30 Scofflaw beers at a time, as well as indulge in various to-go options.

Chattahoochee Food Works

Montwaid will open a 16,000-square-foot food hall, known as Chattahoochee Food Works. The food hall will feature unique food vendors, entertainment and chef-driven events, a test kitchen and artisanal market shops. Chattahoochee Food Works’ design will allow guests to enjoy the action that comes with a busy food hall or relax and finish up late day work with wine and charcuterie. Tables will double as charging stations and complimentary, state-of-the-art connectivity will be available.

The food hall will be located in The Makers Building at The Works, occupying a prominent end cap space. Montwaid’s creative vision will anchor the restaurant area of The Makers Building and spill out onto The Spur, a quarter mile linear park running through Phase One of the project.

“We envision a lively yet comfortable environment that serves as a place for social gathering for a variety of users,” said Montwaid. “Chattahoochee Food Works will be an incubator for young businesses, offering them a hassle-free model that allows chefs to focus on their craft. Selig has been incredibly welcoming, and we are likeminded in our views on food as a sensory experience that brings people together.”

Selig has owned the one million square feet of industrial space comprising The Works for more than 70 years. The Works has been master planned for 350,000 square feet of retail and entertainment, 500,000 square feet of office space, 500 residences, 200 hotel rooms and 13 acres of greenspace. Phase one of the development spans 27 acres and includes 485, 000 square feet of space, including 260,000 square feet of retail and 225,000 square feet of office.

About The Works

The Works is an 80-acre adaptive mixed-use development in the heart of Atlanta’s Upper Westside, located off Chattahoochee Ave. near Topgolf Midtown. The Works’ vision includes distinctive retail and dining, imaginative experiences and inspired gathering areas in an interconnected environment preserving the character of Atlanta’s historic industrial Upper Westside. The multi-phased master plan comprises 350,000 square feet of retail and entertainment, 500,000 square feet of office space, 500 residences, 200 hotel rooms and 13 acres of greenspace. Phase One, 27 acres, is currently under construction and scheduled for openings in early 2020. For more information, please follow the destination on Facebook and Instagram or visit the website at theworksatl.com.

About Selig Enterprises

With beginnings dating back to 1918, Selig Enterprises is a family-owned and operated real estate company that has a portfolio of more than 11 million square feet of retail, industrial, mixed-use and office properties throughout the Southeast. Among Selig’s most recognized projects is 12th & Midtown, a more than 3-million-square-foot development spanning seven city blocks and featuring Class A office, luxury hotels, premium residences and flagship retail. Selig’s portfolio boasts several large-scale mixed-use developments including: City Springs, a public-private partnership the City of Sandy Springs and Carter, comprised of retail, residential, government offices and a performing arts center. LaGrange Station is 305-acre multi-phase land development, with multiple phases under construction, Great Wolf, a family entertainment and hotel facility that opened in 2017.

In its long history, Selig has been a leader in the creation of the Atlanta skyline in addition to being active in civic, political, religious and educational organizations in the community. The Selig mission is to create well-conceived, quality projects in prime locations, with a long-term commitment to ensure stability to tenants, lenders and the community. Its leaders adhere to a Selig family motto of “you can never do wrong by doing right.” As the company approaches its second 100 years of service, it will build upon its proud heritage by continuing to strive for excellence. For more information, please visit www.seligenterprises.com.

About Scofflaw Brewing

Scofflaw Brewing Co. is the brainchild of owner Matt Shirah, who enlisted the help of Brewmaster and co-founder Travis Herman. Shirah walked away from his role as a corporate turnaround executive to follow his passion. Similarly, Herman left behind a career in the pharmaceutical development industry to attend brewing school at the University of California. Shirah and Herman have dedicated themselves to qualifying southern craft beer. After years of intense research and development, Scofflaw operates in northwest Atlanta’s Bolton neighborhood and boasts an 33,000 square-foot production facility and tasting room. Scofflaw is located at 1738 MacArthur Boulevard NW, and is open daily. Within just two years, Scofflaw has been named one of the best new breweries in America by BeerAdvocate, RateBeer, USA Today and Craft Beer & Brewing and others. For more information, follow Scofflaw on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. More information at www.scofflawbeer.com.