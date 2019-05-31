Scofflaw Brewery Opens Beer Barn in State Farm Arena

ATLANTA– Beer and sports lovers unite! Scofflaw Brewing Co. is pleased to unveil its newest concept, the Scofflaw Beer Barn, at State Farm Arena.

A venue known for premium sports and live entertainment, Scofflaw Beer Barn brings local Atlanta beer to the masses. The only craft brewery with a buildout in the all-new arena, the Scofflaw Beer Barn is conveniently located above section 215, in the 200 level of the North Concourse. Built for fast and efficient service, the 101-foot-long bar features up to 48 tap handles – the most tap handles out of any bar in the arena. Currently featuring Scofflaw staple brews, the bar’s menu will continue to grow over time.

The following are the initial beers that are currently available:

Basement, IPA – 7.5% ABV, Shhhh!!! Don’t ask what is happening in the basement! Developed in our original underground brewery, this juicy and dank IPA is loaded with Citra hops in every sip. But you have to leave your parent’s basement to get it.

Dirty Beaches, Tropical Wheat– 6.3% ABV, We got down and dirty with our tropical wheat. A spirited collab with Victory Brands, this hybrid wheat and IPA whets your palate. Easy drinking with a soft creamy body and waves of tropical fruit aromas. Dirty Beaches is filthy good.

Hooligan, IPA– 7.0% ABV, If you can pin down a Hooligan, you’ll get punched-up aromas from Galaxy and Mosaic hops with notes of passionfruit, mango and pineapple. A true outlier…this complex unfiltered beer is unlike any other.

JayWalker, IPA– 4.9% ABV, Jaywalker is our easy drinking IPA, but this IPA is anything but pedestrian. Using Simcoe, Amarillo and Cascade hops, Jaywalker is light in body but not in flavor. It’s just the ticket. Cross the line, pay the fine!

POG Basement, IPA– 7.5% ABV, Meet Basement’s outgoing little brother. A little less business, a lot more party. We add in passionfruit, orange and guava for a big tropical kick taking you out of the basement and straight to the islands.

Notorious for doing things their own way, Scofflaw adds an element of surprise to their unique brand experience at State Farm Arena – a larger-than-life goat sculpture. Emulated after their signature beer, Basement’s can design, the goat’s hooves stick out, allowing customers a place to rest their pints of beer and take a selfie.

“The goat represents us (Scofflaw) well. We like to push the limits and break boundaries. We are active with our customers and community on a daily basis. We added the goat sculpture so customers can get a better feel for Scofflaw, take some pictures and share their brand experience in their own unique way,” said Matt Shirah, CEO and founder of Scofflaw Brewing Co.

About Scofflaw Brewing Co.

Scofflaw Brewing Co. is the brainchild of owner Matt Shirah, who enlisted the help of Brewmaster and co-founder Travis Herman. Shirah walked away from his role as a corporate turnaround executive to follow his passion. Similarly, Herman left behind a career in the pharmaceutical development industry to attend brewing school at the University of California. Shirah and Herman have dedicated themselves to qualifying southern craft beer. After years of intense research and development, Scofflaw operates in northwest Atlanta’s Bolton neighborhood and boasts an 18,500 square-foot and growing production facility with a 3,000 square-foot tasting room. Scofflaw is located at 1738 MacArthur Boulevard NW, and is open daily from noon to 9 p.m. Within just two years, Scofflaw has been named one of the best new breweries in America by BeerAdvocate, RateBeer, USA Today and Craft Beer & Brewing and others by For more information, follow Scofflaw on Facebook and Instagram. More information at www.scofflawbeer.com.