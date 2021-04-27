Schlafly Releases Summer Lager In 16-ounce cans

ST. LOUIS – Schlafly Beer, the original independent craft brewery in St. Louis, announces the return of a seasonal favorite, Summer Lager (4.5% ABV). With 48-ounces more than a standard 12-pack, the fan-favorite beer is available now in 12-packs of 16-ounce cans. Summer Lager is available across Schlafly’s distribution as well as the Schlafly brewpubs in the St. Louis region: Schlafly Tap Room in downtown St. Louis, Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood and Schlafly Bankside in St. Charles.

“Summer Lager is a warm weather favorite, so we’re excited to offer it in larger format cans,” says Founding Brewer Stephen Hale. “I’ve always found cans to be ideal for summertime drinking, and with folks heading safely to parks, pools and beaches this year, Summer Lager can be enjoyed as it was intended – outdoors with friends and family.”

The Helles-Style Summer Lager offers a smooth, maltier and hoppier alternative to light lagers. Summer lager is a bright, golden beer, wholly representative of what summertime should taste like. The malt imparts a fresh grain character, while the German hops lend notes of spice and lemon.

“We use German hops to brew a true light lager and create an easy-to-drink beer that’s refreshing with subtle notes of citrus. You can drink this beer while basking in the summer rays, and now with its return in cans, Summer Lager will be the ultimate portable pint for summer activities,” continued Hale.

Summer Lager is available for $17.99 in 12-pack, 16-ounce cans.

Schlafly Beer also offers online ordering for curbside pick-up at all three of their brewpubs in the St. Louis region: Schlafly Tap Room in downtown St. Louis, Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood and Schlafly Bankside in St. Charles.

About Schlafly Beer:

Schlafly Beer, St. Louis’ original independent craft brewery, proudly brews a diverse collection of beers throughout the year. Our brewers utilize numerous hop varietals, malts, grains, fruits, natural ingredients and yeast strains from around the world to make every Schlafly beer unique. As part of our commitment to sustainability, and our communities we work with local suppliers and neighborhood partners. Schlafly is a go-to across the Midwest and East Coast, and is a staple at countless fine establishments, backyards and basement bars. Join us at The Schlafly Tap Room, Schlafly Bottleworks and Schlafly Bankside.

For More Information:
https://www.schlafly.com

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.