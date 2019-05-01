Schlafly Beer Releases Uncaged Ale Cans to Benefit Pet Adoption Organization

ST. LOUIS — Cheers with a new beer this Give STL Day. Schlafly Beer, the largest locally owned craft brewery in St. Louis, announces the release of Uncaged Ale, a new can offering in partnership with The Watering Bowl to support the APA (Animal Protective Association) of Missouri. The brewery announced the partnership yesterday on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day here. A portion of proceeds from four-packs of the 16-ounce cans will benefit the APA to help rescue dogs (and cats) across Missouri find forever homes here in St. Louis.

Brewed for both beer and dog lovers alike, this American pale ale is charged with hops and malts to create a bold, balanced beer. After fermentation, the brewery circulates the beer continuously for two days through dry hops for a crisp, refreshing and satisfying ale (5.9%, 50 IBUs). Schlafly worked closely with The Watering Bowl, the APA, and their branding firm, Darling Brand Makery, to develop the can packaging – a true collaboration among esteemed St. Louis organizations. Each of the cans in the four-pack features the shadow of a different four-legged friend as well as a message about how the beer helps shelter pets find loving homes.

“It’s no secret that we are pretty obsessed with our rescue animals around the brewery,” says Head of Marketing Wil Rogers. “We started serving Uncaged Ale on draft this fall, and the support of the community has been amazing. We’re excited to continue our partnership with The Watering Bowl to benefit the APA with the new 16-ounce Uncaged Ale cans. And now, you can get outside with your own furry friends this summer and enjoy a beer that supports rescue pets in your own backyard.”

The Watering Bowl, which recently opened its fourth location in St. Peters, sees the beer as a natural extension of their mission to encourage socialization among dogs and humans. It’s also an opportunity to continue their support for rescue organizations throughout the St. Louis region. “The APA does amazing work, not only in St. Louis, but also in rural areas like my hometown of Cuba, Missouri. In fact, I adopted my dog, Aspen, from the APA,” says Jeremy King, founder of The Watering Bowl.

Adoptable dogs from the APA will also be at the Wednesday night Schlafly Farmers Market, tonight, May 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on at Schlafly Bottleworks (7260 Southwest Ave, Maplewood MO). The dogs will also be at the market on the first Wednesday of every month throughout the farmers market season.

This release also follows Schlafly’s steady addition to its can lineup, including 12-packs of 16-ounce cans of Pale Ale and White Lager, as well as canned Proper Cider: Raspberry, the brewery’s Hop Allocation Series, and Ale d’Or in partnership with Saint Louis FC. Uncaged Ale will be available for $8.99 in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans across the state of Missouri. For more on Schlafly Beer’s distribution, visit http://www.schlafly.com/beer-finder/.

About Schlafly Beer

Schlafly Beer, Missouri’s largest locally owned, independent craft brewery, proudly offers over 60 unique styles of beer. Each is handmade at the Tap Room in Midtown St. Louis or Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood. Utilizing 102 hop varietals, 77 malts and grains, 59 different spices and fruits and 10 separate yeast strains from around the globe, Schlafly also works with local suppliers for everything from farm-fresh food to packaging and labeling. As part of its commitment to sustainability, Schlafly donates spent grain to local farmers to feed their livestock and utilizes 100% renewable energy throughout its operations. The largest Missouri-owned-and-operated beer maker offers free tours of the Tap Room (2100 Locust Street) every Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the hour and Schlafly Bottleworks (7260 Southwest Avenue) from noon to 5 p.m. every half hour on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The brand continues to define craft across 12 states and throughout countless fine establishments, backyards and basement bars. Join us at either of our locations and on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For a full listing of seasonal and year-round beers and for information on distribution, visit Schlafly.com.