Schlafly Beer Releases Tasmanian IPA in 12 oz. Cans for a Limited Time

ST. LOUIS — Schlafly Beer, the original, independent craft brewery in St. Louis, announces the return of Tasmanian IPA (7.2% ABV), the acclaimed beer showcasing aromatic Galaxy hops from Tasmania. Previously only available in 16-ounce cans, the brewery’s tropical IPA is now available in a smaller pack and can size for flexibility of multiple off-premise establishments. Balanced in bitterness and packed with juicy flavor, Tasmanian IPA is now available in 6-packs of 12-ounce cans across Schlafly’s distribution.

A golden-hued IPA with intense flavor, Tasmanian IPA offers notes of pineapple and tropical fruits. Recognized as one of Food & Wine’s Best IPAs in America, TIPA’s ingenuity comes from Schlafly’s dedication to working closely with hop farmers to discover new and interesting hops. Schlafly was one of the first breweries in the United States to use the now-popular Galaxy hop in 2010. The Schlafly brewers recognized that sometimes bigger is better and created a beer that’s powerfully hoppy and dangerously drinkable.

“The idea for Tasmanian IPA was born when we discovered the Galaxy hop on a trip to Tasmania in search of the next big hop,” says Founding Brewer Stephen Hale. “The aromatic, golden Tasmanian IPA has been a brewery treasure for years and we’re excited to offer the favorite in 12-ounce cans.”

Equally as exciting as the beer inside, Packaging Designer Sarah Frost brought the beer’s history and flavor to life through Tasmanian IPA’s new can design. “We reimagined the legacy beer’s label while linking it to past branding for TIPA. You’ll still see the signature golden hues of oranges and yellows to reflect the beer’s juicy color and flavor, but there are a bunch of fun Easter eggs within the artwork that are nods to the hop’s origin in Tasmania.”

Frost incorporated art that showcases the plants and animals local to that area of Tasmania. For example, its native tree, the Snow Gum, native animal, the Echidna, and native plant, the Pandani. “This IPA is not a shrinking violet beer, but extremely bright and tropical, just like where we get the hops in Tasmania.”

Schlafly’s Tasmanian IPA is available for $9.99 and can be found across the brewery’s distribution, as well as on draft and in cans at the Schlafly brewpubs: Schlafly Bottleworks, Schlafly Tap Room and Schlafly Bankside. Schlafly Beer offers curbside pick-up at all three brewpub locations. To place an online order for pick-up, visit:https://www.schlafly.com/curbside/. For more on Schlafly Beer’s distribution and products, visit www.schlafly.com/beers/distribution.

