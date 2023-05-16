Schlafly Beer Releases Latest Variety Pack: The Weekender

ST. LOUIS, Mo.— Schlafly Beer, the original, independent craft brewery in St. Louis, announces the release of a new variety pack,The Weekender.This pack includes a variety of crushable summer beers, thoughtfully bundled with fan favorites and new styles. The Weekender offers two exclusive brews – Hazy Getaway IPA and No Bounds Brown Ale – alongside Schlafly’s year-round Kolsch, and a seasonal favorite, Raspberry Hefeweizen. The 12-pack includes three 12-ounce cans each of the four beers.

“We wanted The Weekender to fully embody the fun and carefree nature of summer and to bring a pack that’s easy to take with you on summer getaways, camping trips, picnics, and trips to the beach. These beers offer a little something for everyone, for instance, Raspberry Hefeweizen is refreshing and fruity – it’s a great beer for people who don’t think they like craft beer, and the Hazy Getaway IPA offers a lighter take on IPA’s at 110 calories while keeping the juicy hop flavor IPA’s are known for,” says Schlafly CEO, Fran Caradonna. “With most of the beers ringing in under 5% ABV, it’s a sessionable selection for summer.”

The Weekender Variety Pack features three 12 oz. cans of each of the four beers, including:

Kolsch (ABV: 4.8%):Done properly and with distinction, this definitive golden ale is fermented with a yeast strain from Koln, Germany – where Kolsch originated. The result is a slightly dry and subtly malty brew with the delicate aroma of an ale and the clean finish of a lager.

No Bounds Brown Ale (ABV: 5.6%):The perfect blend of American and European malts to create notes of caramel, biscuits, and subtle hints of honey and chocolate, balanced with hop bitterness from American Ale yeast, allowing the malts to shine.

Raspberry Hefeweizen (ABV: 4.1%): A true fruit beer – not a fruit-flavored beer, this brew uses real raspberries during primary fermentation. This naturally yields a pink, hazy-colored brew with citrus aromas from the wheat and a desirable flavor that is neat and tart. Low in bitterness and not overwhelmingly sweet, this is our brewer’s summer water.

Hazy Getaway IPA (ABV: 4.0%): At only 110 calories, this golden IPA sways to the lighter side, but is still packed with juicy hop flavors with an unfiltered haze.

The Weekender 12-pack is available across Schlafly’s distribution for $17.99 as well as at Schlafly’s four brewpubs: Schlafly Tap Room in downtown St. Louis, Schlafly Bottleworks in the Maplewood neighborhood of St. Louis, Schlafly Bankside in St. Charles, MO and Schlafly Highland Square in Highland, IL.

About Schlafly Beer

Schlafly Beer, St. Louis’ original independent craft brewery, proudly brews a diverse collection of beers throughout the year. Our brewers use numerous hop varietals, malts, grains, fruits, natural ingredients and yeast strains from around the world to make every Schlafly beer unique. As part of our commitment to sustainability and our communities, we collaborate with local suppliers and neighborhood partners. Schlafly is a go-to across the Midwest and East Coast, and is a staple at countless fine establishments, backyards and basement bars.

For More Information:

https://www.schlafly.com/