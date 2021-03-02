Schlafly Beer Announces Adapted Stout and Oyster Festival in March

ST. LOUIS — Schlafly Beer announces an adapted version of the annual Stout & Oyster Festival at the historic Schlafly Tap Room (2100 Locust) on Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20. The renowned beer and food festival returns with socially distanced table reservations at the outdoor Shuckerdome as well as a special Biergarten Drive-Thru for pick-up of cooked oyster specials, po’boys, Schlafly’s Oyster Stout, additional beers to-go and more. Socially distanced table reservations for the outdoor tent are $12 per person for up to 6 people per table and include a 4-hour seating with full table service. Each reservation comes with two beers. Food and additional beverages are available for purchase including fresh-shucked oysters, cooked oysters and exclusive stouts. Guests can reserve tables for the Shuckerdome and place pre-orders for the Biergarten Drive-Thru here.

The Stout & Oyster Biergarten Drive-Thru menu includes: fried oysters, po’boys, roasted oysters, Oysters Rockefeller, oyster chowder and Bavarian pretzels. Packaged beer will also be available for pick-up through the drive-thru including Schlafly’s Oyster Stout, brewed specifically for the event and available in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans, Stout Bout sampler, Pale Ale, IPA and more. Guests can pre-order online here for pick-up on Friday, March 19 from 5:00 p.m – 9:00 p.m and Saturday, March 20 from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. while supplies last.

Shuckerdome table reservations include the above food menu plus three freshly-shucked West Coast oyster varieties. Raw oysters can be ordered in the Shuckerdome by the half or full dozen including Penn Cove Select, Dabob Bay and Sunset Beach. Specialty stouts will also be available on draft in the Shuckerdome including: Oyster Stout, Coffee Stout, Oatmeal Stout, Mexican Chocolate Stout, Export Stout and Berry Brunch Stout. Table reservations are available from 5:00 p.m to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 11:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m on Saturday, March 20 and 5:00 p.m to 9:00 p.m on Saturday, March 20. Reservations are non-refundable, and table locations are on a first available basis. Guests will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing guidelines when not eating and drinking at their table. For those interested in food options outside of oysters, the Schlafly Tap Room will be open for limited seating with the full restaurant menu available, in addition to limited oyster specials.

“Last year, our Stout and Oyster Festival was right around the corner when the pandemic hit, and we made the difficult decision to cancel the event for the first time. We’re looking forward to bringing back the spirit of the event with these adapted socially distanced experiences,” says Founding Brewer Stephen Hale. “Although we will miss seeing our shucker friends from both coasts this year, we hope that our guests who have come to look forward to the event year after year will raise a stout to them and enjoy some fresh oysters with us safely at the Schlafly Tap Room.”

As with past Stout & Oyster Festivals, the Oyster Stout can features a commemorative design for 2021. This year’s can features the Schlafly Tap Room inside of a large oyster shell to celebrate over 20 years of fresh oysters at the brewery. The Oyster Stout will be available for a limited time in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans at the brewpubs only, starting on Stout & Oyster Festival weekend.

For more information, visit Schlafly’s website here or call 314-241-BEER. Schlafly’s Stout & Oyster Festival has been named as one of CraftBeer.com’s Great Beer and Food Festivals; one of Food Republic’s 12 Ridiculously Cool Food And Drink Fests Around The World and one of Departures magazine’s top March events. Schlafly is taking safety precautions extremely seriously during this time. For more on their COVID-19 safety protocols at their brewpubs, visit here. For more information on Schlafly Beer, visit their website here.

