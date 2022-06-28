Say No to Beerflation: Five Dollar Pints All Summer Long at River North Brewery

The five-dollar everyday pint is not dead. This summer, River North Brewery is helping you to keep your wallets – and your bellies – full by offering multiple $5 beer options at both Denver taprooms.

The brewery will kick off its malt-fueled anti-inflation initiative on the Fourth of July weekend with the release of a brand new session IPA along with a lemon-pomegranate shandy. These two beers will be joined by the perennial taproom-only favorite, the RiNo Constant lager – three crushable beer options intended to satisfy palates of all persuasions. Beer options will continue to rotate throughout the summer.

“When we opened our doors ten years ago in the heart of RiNo, all our beers were just five bucks a pour. We decided to turn back the clock for the summer because I think we could all use a fresh pint on a sunny patio right about now,” Matt Hess, founder, said.

River North, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in February, will continue to brew its renowned stouts and barrel-aged beers alongside these new cost-effective concoctions.

