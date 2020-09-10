Saxco Announces Mark Linder as Chief Digital Officer

CONCORD, Calif.– Saxco, the award winning and leading North American value-added distributor of packaging solutions to the wine, spirits, beer and food markets, announced that Mark Linder has been named the company’s new Chief Digital Officer. Linder, who most recently served as North American Vice President of Digital for Sonepar, brings experience across multiple distribution and retail channels while delivering outstanding results through the digital transformation of many organizations.

“We are excited and very fortunate to have Mark join the Saxco team as our new CDO,” said John (JB) Berry, Chief Executive Officer at Saxco. “Mark is an energetic business partner and thought leader. His leadership will play a vital role as we define and deliver new digital capabilities to increase value for our customers, supplier partners and associates. As a business we continue to focus on delivering a differentiated customer experience and Mark has an expertise and passion for deploying technology solutions in support of this effort.”

Linder recently spent four years with Sonepar, the world’s largest electrical distributor, where he partnered with over twenty operating companies to drive significant improvements in digital operations. Prior to his time at Sonepar, he spent many years in digital leadership roles with HD Supply, including support of The Home Depot’s online solutions. A graduate of Georgia State University, Linder is noted for his track record of accomplishments constructing digital strategies within distributor and retail organizations.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to join Saxco and begin working with such a talented team. Over eighty years ago Saxco began a journey creating innovative packaging solutions for food and beverage companies and today the brand is poised to deliver greater value and even more satisfying experiences for our customers” said Linder. “I look forward to developing a strong digital orientation to help continue Saxco’s tradition of innovation and growth as the company strengthens its position as the premium packaging solutions distributor.”

