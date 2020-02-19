Saucy Brew Works to Open Orange Village Brewpub in April

CLEVELAND — Saucy Brew Works announces the opening of a new location in Pinecrest – Cleveland’s newest mixed-use district located in Orange Village, Ohio. This 142-seat taproom is located at 400 Park Ave., Suite 169, and features a small brewing operation, 20 draft lines, and a coffeehouse. The taproom, with both indoor and outdoor seating, will celebrate its grand opening in early April 2020.

Similar to the flagship Ohio City brewery and brewpub, owned and operated by Brent Zimmerman and Eric Anderson, the new location will allow all east side craft beer lovers to enjoy Saucy Brew Works close to home. Though the Pinecrest taproom will not boast an in-house kitchen, Saucy Brew Works will offer light fares and the ability to order-in through outside vendors.

“We are over-the-top excited to bring our fresh liquid to the East Side of Cleveland!” said Brent Zimmerman, CEO and Co-owner of Saucy Brew Works. “We felt as if we were neglecting our “east side” friends, which isn’t a nice thing to do. Pinecrest here we come, 20 fresh beers on tap daily!”

A new feature that differs from the craft brewery’s original scope of offerings in Ohio City is the initial launch of Saucy Coffee at the Orange Village location. Saucy Brew Works plans to introduce a craft coffeehouse next to the taproom. Guests will be able to move between the spaces once inside. Saucy Coffee offerings include a single-origin house roast, pour overs, espresso, and a specialty menu inspired by Saucy beers such as What’s His Nuts, a Vanilla Stout with Peanut Butter and Coffee, and Modern Crimes, a Toasted Coconut Porter. They also plan to package their house roast.

The expansion in Pinecrest is part of the brewery’s overall development plans with three additional restaurants opening by the end of 2021. These new locations include a Brewpub in Columbus’ Harrison West and Detroit’s Brush Park neighborhoods, and a larger event space and brewery set to open in Independence neighboring Top Golf. Saucy Brew Works has been experiencing incredible growth following a new partnership with Heidelberg Distributing Co., announced in November 2019, in addition to House of LaRose who distributes in nine counties surrounding Cleveland.

“Pinecrest is thrilled to welcome Saucy Brew Works to our award-winning district,” said Rob Clarke, general manager, Pinecrest. “This emerging brand quickly built a strong reputation for itself in Cleveland, and we believe it will be the perfect complement to our growing community of premier dining and entertainment destinations. Plus, the launch of Saucy’s new coffeehouse concept will be another first for our district and an exciting addition for many of our guests.”

About Saucy Brew Works

Founded in 2017, Saucy Brew Works is a Cleveland-based brewery serving up a wide range of high-quality craft beer, including classic German, American, Experimental Yeast and Wild Type beers. The Saucy Brew Works “BrauKon” brewing system is efficient, exact and eliminates waste. Saucy Brew Works uses only food-grade stainless steel from the tanks through the draft lines, which is the best way to deliver the clean, pure flavor of great tasting beer that satisfies. For more information regarding Saucy, stay connected on Facebook @SaucyBrewWorksCLE, Twitter and Instagram, @SaucyBrewWorks, or visitwww.saucybrewworks.com.

About Pinecrest

Located in Orange Village, Pinecrest features 400,000 square feet of premier shopping, dining and entertainment options, 160,000 square feet of modern Class A office facilities and amenities, a 145-room AC Hotel by Marriott and 87 luxury apartments – all combined to create a dynamic, 24/7 walkable district. For more information, visit www.DiscoverPinecrest.com, and connect with us onFacebook andInstagram.