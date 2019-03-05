Saucy Brew Works Expands Distribution to North Carolina

CLEVELAND – Cleveland-based brewery, Saucy Brew Works, is excited to announce its expansion into North Carolina. Saucy has partnered with Ararat Import/Export Co. LLC, one of the leading beer and wine distributors in North and South Carolina. Starting mid-March, Saucy will be available on draft and in cans throughout the state, including in the Raleigh, Durham, Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Charlotte markets.

Saucy will be bringing a wide selection of beer to North Carolina, featuring styles ranging from German, Belgian and classic American, super-fruited Hazy IPAs, fun pastry Stouts, crazy nitro concoctions, as well as a smattering of wine and bourbon barrel-aged beers.

North Carolina is one of the fastest growing populations in the US. Many of Charlotte’s attributes, including room for growth, a young population and a tech-savvy mindset, were influential in this decision.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to work with Ararat, a driven partner who shares similar values,” said Brent Zimmerman, CEO and co-founder of Saucy Brew Works.

“Since Eric Anderson, our Director of Brewing Operations, and I envisioned Saucy’s business plan over four years ago, quality has always been, and will continue to be the number one driver of our decision making. We’ve spent the last year and a half getting our feet under us, learning the new system, building a strong team and expanding our product portfolio,” said Zimmerman. “The plan always has been to share our hard work and dedication to our craft. Welcome to the Saucy State of Mind, North Carolina!”

Saucy Brew Works and Ararat will be kicking things off in Charlotte on March 15 with a slew of tap takeovers, tastings and events. Stay up to date with Saucy on social media or visit saucybrewworks.com.

About Saucy Brew Works

Founded in 2017, Saucy Brew Works is a Cleveland-based brewery serving up a wide range of high-quality craft beer with the likes of classic German, American, Experimental Yeast and Wild Type beers. The Saucy Brew Works brewing system, aka The BrauKon, is efficient, exact and eliminates waste. Saucy Brew Works only uses food grade stainless steel, from the tanks through the draft lines, which is the best way to deliver the clean, pure flavor of great tasting beer that satisfies.