Saucy Brew Works Columbus’ Grand Opening set for October 23

Columbus, Ohio — HELLO Columbus! Join us on Friday, October 23rd at 11:00AM for the Official Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening of SBW Columbus.

Saucy Brew Works is located in the Harrison West neighborhood at 443 West Third Avenue, 43201. The new Brewpub and Coffeehouse features a small brewing operation, full restaurant, and the for the caffeine aficionados, Saucy Coffee.

The Columbus Chamber of Commerce will be presenting the ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of the Brewpub at 11:00 a.m. The doors will be open to the public directly afterward. Saucy Brew Works – Columbus offers both indoor and outdoor seating. The indoor seating includes tables, a full bar, personal swings, and small stadium benches designed to provide an exciting and unique dining experience.

Our new neighbors will be able to enjoy the full menu currently served at their flagship location in Cleveland and a new breakfast menu created specifically for the Coffeehouse. Orders can be placed via the Saucy Brew Works app (available for iPhone and Android) to ensure contactless ordering. All customers will receive $5 off their first order when they download the app and create an account.

If you didn’t already know, Saucy Coffee is a craft coffeehouse concept that originally launched in July 2020 at the Pinecrest Taproom in Orange. Saucy Coffee offerings include a single-origin house roast, pour overs, espresso, a specialty menu inspired by Saucy beers, and seasonal fan-favorites.

For more information: https://www.saucybrewworks.com/news/columbus-grand-opening-102320/

