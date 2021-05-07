Sapporo U.S.A. Launches Sapporo Pure

NEW YORK, NY – SAPPORO U.S.A., maker of the number one selling Asian beer brand in the United States, has unveiled SAPPORO PURE, a new superior light beer that will serve the evolving tastes of the modern consumer as well as longtime Sapporo drinkers. SAPPORO PURE is brewed to stand out to a new generation of beer drinkers looking to be more thoughtful of their consumption habits without compromising flavor. The beer will be among the lowest calorie options for beer drinkers in the superior light beer category, with only 90 calories, 2.4g carbs, and 4.0% ABV.

SAPPORO PURE is brewed for the consumer who seeks a balanced, active lifestyle. Whether it’s through enjoying a personal hobby or a long hiking trip with friends, the new beer is meant to accompany the life moments where we feel at our most centered. SAPPORO PURE is ideal for consumers who appreciate a conscientious life filled with great experiences best enjoyed with a truly satisfying beer.

“More and more consumers are taking a balanced approach in their choices in alcoholic beverages and we wanted to meet that expectation with an exceptional light beer.” said Scott Pederson, Senior Vice President, Marketing, SAPPORO U.S.A. “With Sapporo continuing to grow in popularity, PURE is a natural expansion of our portfolio. Our Japanese brewers have been actively overseeing the development of the beer in North America, taking great care in getting the taste just right.”

The golden-hued beer is crisp and effervescent, featuring bright floral notes with a subtle hop bitterness. As one of the few superior light beers on the market with 90 or fewer calories, SAPPORO PURE will be targeted to meet consumer demands for new products that complement their pursuit of life’s best moments.

“Sapporo’s Japanese heritage is a crucial element to our uniqueness and continued drive to innovate,” notes Pederson, “For us, it’s important that our new as well as loyal fans have a high-quality, easy to drink light beer that makes no compromise in quality and taste.”

As the long-standing #1 selling Asian beer brand in the U.S., Sapporo aims to leverage its momentum and unique position in the market to resonate with American consumers seeking an authentic, expertly crafted light beer experience.

SAPPORO PURE will join a Sapporo brand family that also includes SAPPORO PREMIUM, SAPPORO PREMIUM BLACK, SAPPORO PREMIUM LIGHT and SAPPORO RESERVE. SAPPORO PURE can be enjoyed in a distinctly designed 12 oz. slim can and available in 6-packs, rolling out to 17 states across the U.S. beginning this month, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Founded in 1876, SAPPORO is Japan’s oldest beer brand still operating and the #1 selling Asian beer brand in the United States. Sapporo lagers have been enjoyed for almost half a century in America, with five varieties – SAPPORO PREMIUM, SAPPORO PREMIUM BLACK, SAPPORO PREMIUM LIGHT, SAPPORO RESERVE, and the new SAPPORO PURE. SAPPORO U.S.A., Inc. was established in 1984 to oversee U.S. production, distribution, sales and marketing for the brand. Sapporo beers are made from only the finest natural ingredients and have been enjoyed for almost half a century in America. The combination of select barley and hops with an extreme attention to quality give Sapporo beers their crisp taste, refreshing flavor, and mild, refined bitterness. SAPPORO products sold in the U.S are brewed in the U.S, Canada and Vietnam.

