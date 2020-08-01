Santo Domingo Group Investment Vehicles Lead New Funding for Flying Embers

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.— The leading “better-for-you” alcohol company, Fermented Sciences, Inc. DBA Flying Embers (“Flying Embers”), announced that it has closed $10-million of new funding, bringing the Company’s Series B total raised to $35 million. The new funding was led by investment vehicles of the Santo Domingo Group, advised by Quadrant Capital Advisors (“Quadrant”), and included participation from existing Flying Embers’ investors Ecosystem Integrity Fund, PowerPlant Ventures and others.

Flying Embers has quickly become a national leader in the hard kombucha category and will now use the additional investment to extend into new categories such as hard seltzer. Bill Moses, the founder and CEO of Flying Embers stated, “This new funding will help Flying Embers continue our rapid nationwide expansion, refine our manufacturing capabilities, further build our direct-to-consumer business and launch breakthrough innovations in new alcohol categories.”

“Quadrant sees the Flying Embers brand as strategically positioned to disrupt the alcoholic beverage market with innovative product lines aligned with today’s and future consumer trends and is excited to join Bill and his highly-skilled team to help create an iconic alcoholic beverage platform,” added Juan Carlos Garcia, Managing Director at Quadrant.

“Whipstitch Capital could not have found a better partner for us. We are thrilled to have the Santo Domingo Group join us; their global reach and deep understanding of the alcohol category will serve as tremendous assets,” added Moses.

“Flying Embers’ products are unparalleled in terms of functionality, attributes and flavor within its set. And the new innovation coming is amazing; no competitor we have seen comes close to what Flying Embers is creating,” added Michael Burgmaier, Managing Director of Whipstitch Capital. “We see Flying Embers as a brand that has the opportunity to shape the future of the alcoholic beverage industry.”

“Flying Embers is winning in core, early-adopter markets and has a unique potential to disrupt the entire alcohol market,” said Nicolas McCoy, Managing Director of Whipstitch Capital.

Added Moses, “This investment adds to our existing war chest to support the business over a long period of time. Whipstitch Capital helped bring a group of world-class investors to Flying Embers and we are pleased to have Ben Brooksby from Quadrant join our Board of Directors.”

Later this summer, the Flying Embers brand will add to its expanding portfolio with the release of a new line of hard seltzers. In what they describe as “the new shape of seltzer,” Flying Embers Hard Seltzer is the world’s first probiotic-powered hard seltzer with antioxidants and all USDA organic ingredients. This new entry to the fast-growing category will feature delicious and unique flavor combinations, and will deliver on the consumer need for healthier options with only 95 calories, 0 sugar, 0 carbs, USDA organic ingredients, live probiotics, and the antioxidant Vitamin C. The product has already generated significant buzz within distributor and retailer networks and continues to gain momentum leading up to launch.

Founded in Ojai, California, Flying Embers has established itself as the better-for-you alcohol brand. The company’s first product line of handcrafted hard kombuchas hasan ABV ranging from 4.5% to 7.2%. The dry fermented sparkling kombuchas have zero grams of sugar and no carbs, while using only USDA organic ingredients. Brewed with an adaptogen root blend, Flying Embers hard kombucha is gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, keto-friendly, and contains live probiotics. Utilizing a propriety process, Flying Embers hard kombuchas are shelf stable while maintaining live probiotic cultures, but are never pasteurized and always raw. The brand has six refreshing core flavors including Pineapple Chili, Black Cherry, Grapefruit, Berry, Lemon and Ginger.

Whipstitch Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor to Fermented Sciences in this transaction.

For more information on Flying Embers and to find locations where you can purchase please click here and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. About Flying EmbersFlying Embers, part of Fermented Sciences Inc, is a hand-crafted, hard beverage brand based in Ventura, California that develops great tasting botanical brews with functional benefits. With a commitment to innovation, Flying Embers’ products are low in sugar, carbs and calories, while also featuring such attributes as live probiotics, adaptogens and USDA certified organic ingredients. A proud supporter of its community, Flying Embers donates a portion of revenue to firefighters and first responder charitable organizations out of respect for their service. Flying Embers was founded in 2017 by beverage entrepreneur Bill Moses, former CEO of Kevita sparkling probiotics, which was sold to PepsiCo in 2016. Today, Flying Embers has two tap rooms in Los Angeles and Boston, and its products are sold in 40 states across the U.S. To learn more click here or @FlyingEmbersBrew.

About the Santo Domingo Group and Quadrant Capital

Santo Domingo Group is an institutional family office advised by Quadrant Capital. Quadrant is based in New York City, where Juan Carlos Garcia is Managing Director. ABOUT WHIPSTITCH CAPITAL Whipstitch Capital is the largest independent private investment bank in the U.S. soley focused on better-for-you consumer sector, specializing in sell-side, buy-side M&A and private placements. Whipstitch understands that every situation, every company and product is unique. We listen. We focus. We provide honesty and transparency. We make deals happen. We create the ‘whipstitch’ of the deal. Get ready to Deal Different TM.