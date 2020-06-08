SanTan Spirits Whiskeys, Vodkas and Gins, Now Available Through Crescent Crown Distributing

CHANDLER, Ariz. — SanTan Spirits, the distilling side of SanTan Brewing Company, is now making its award-winning whiskeys, vodkas and gins available through Crescent Crown Distributing (CCD). SanTan is Arizona’s largest brewery and now, it’s Arizona’s largest distillery. This move to the CCD portfolio allows for more widespread availability in the market.

“We’re thrilled to now have all of our SanTan beverages distributed by the finest distributors in the state. Housing our brands under one roof will give us access to a larger number of retail locations and make our products more accessible,” said Anthony Canecchia, founder + brewmaster, SanTan Spirits and SanTan Brewing Company.

SanTan Spirits began in 2015 with a mission to re-image what craft spirits could be, creating uncommon quality for everyday occasions. SanTan Spirits are made to be approachable and enjoyed best while among friends. SanTan Spirits have been recognized in many national beverage competitions including the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition and most recently, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition where Butcher Jones Straight Rye Whiskey, Cask Strength, took home a gold medal.

“We are very excited to be representing the crafted spirits from SanTan. We have proudly represented the beers for over a decade and now, being able to offer the full award-winning product line will benefit everyone. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Joe Cotroneo, EVP General Manager, Crescent Crown Distributing, Arizona.

About SanTan Brewing Company

Open since 2007 under the leadership of founder and brewmaster, Anthony Canecchia, SanTan Brewing Company has established a strong reputation as Arizona’s favorite craft brewery. SanTan’s award-winning brews are available throughout Arizona, including at its friendly neighborhood pubs in Downtown Chandler, Uptown Phoenix and Sky Harbor International Airport. In 2015, SanTan began distilling with a mission to create flavors for the 21st century and to reimagine what spirits could be. SanTan Spirits are distilled and aged locally in Chandler, Arizona and have earned national recognition and awards. The experience of enjoying SanTan Spirits is fully realized in Spirit House, a tasting room and cocktail lounge opened in 2019. SanTan’s mission is to create uncommon quality for everyday occasions.

For More Information: santanspirits.com/