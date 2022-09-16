SanTan Brewing Company and SanTan Spirits Launching New Hand-Crafted Beers and Spirits for Fall Season

CHANDLER, Arizona – SanTan Brewing Company and SanTan Spirits arelaunching a number of new, locally made and hand-crafted products this fall forbeer and spirit lovers to enjoy.

The new products include a new “line” of one of SanTan Brewing Company’s mostpopular brews, the return of an award-winning Bourbon and some popular seasonalbrews. The products will be available in stores throughout Arizona as well asat SanTan Brewing Company’s pub in downtown Chandler, the neighboring SpiritHouse Cocktails and Kitchen, and the company’s new SanTan Gardens tasting roomand event space.

The newproducts come out just as SanTan Spirits won big at yet another internationalcompetition, the New York World Wine and Spirits Competition. SanTan Spirits’Caramellow Whiskey won a Gold Medal in the competition and two other SanTanwhiskeys were recognized as well.

Highlightsfrom the new releases include:

• It’sBack: The newest edition of SanTan Spirits’s award-winning Jacob Waltz ArizonaBourbon will be released at a special event at the tasting room at SanTanGardens on September 18. The limited small-batch release comes in the middle ofNational Bourbon Heritage Month.

• SanTanwill be releasing LumberJack, an oatmeal amber built for a rich, silkymouthfeel with notes of maple and brown sugar that is designed for the coolerfall months. The new brew will be release in late September, and is the firstin a series of new “Jack” brews — with more on their way in the spring.

• The Count: Just in time for Halloween, SanTan Brewing Companywill be re-releasing its annual Count Hopula Blood Red IPA, a bigger, bolder IPA brewed with Simcoe hops and huge amounts ofcaramel malt and roasted malts that give it a blood red color. CountHopula will be released in the first week of October, and quantities arelimited — check SanTan’s beer finder for draftavailability near you.

• Flavor of Every Month: SanTan Spiritswill be releasing three new flavors of its classic barley malt vodka blendedwith 100 percent all-natural fruit extracts — VeryBerry Vodka, BlackCherry Vodkaand OrangeVanilla Vodka. The vodkas are distilled in a way that results inextremely low sugar concentrations but a wealth of flavor.

• Bitter Sweet: SanTan Spirits is also introducing anew mix called Tiki Bitters, inspired by Jeff Berry, the father of modern Tiki.This new mix has primary flavors of cinnamon and allspice and was perfected inSanTan’s Spirit House Cocktails & Kitchen.

“It’s an exciting time for us as we’re bringing a numberof new products to the market and creating some exceptional flavors for beerand spirits drinkers,” said Anthony Canecchia, Founder, Brewer and Distiller ofSanTan Brewing Company and SanTan Spirits. “We are always looking for ways toinnovate and create beverages that live up to our mission of creating ‘UncommonQuality for Everyday Occasions,’ and we look forward to bringing these newbeverages to our patrons.”

