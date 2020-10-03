Santa Monica Brew Works Releases ‘Next Day IPA’

LOS ANGELES– Santa Monica Brew Works (SMBW), the first and only production craft brewery in Santa Monica, announces the return of NEXT DAY IPA, a seasonal release containing fresh, wet Mosaic® hops from the Yakima Valley.

Best enjoyed ultra-fresh, SMBW will release NEXT DAY IPA on Friday, October 2, 2020. The new beer will be available exclusively in 19.2 oz cans to-go only from the brewery’s Tasting Room (1920 Colorado Avenue, Santa Monica).

“We’ve been looking forward to the return of Next Day IPA since last fall. It was one of our most popular releases in 2019.” Says Scott Francis, SMBW’s Co-Founder, President & CEO. “We were fortunate once again to secure outrageously fresh hops from the Yakima Valley. The boxes arrived at our brewery the day after harvest.”

The fragility of wet whole cone hops and the logistics associated with refrigerated rush shipping from the fields of the Pacific Northwest make fresh hopped beers relatively uncommon from Los Angeles-based breweries.

Most beers are brewed exclusively with pelletized hops, which are produced by grinding up dried hop cones and pressing them into condensed pellets. However, once a year during hop harvest season, brewers have access to wet whole cone hops – fresh from the farm. Shipped next day air from the Yakima Valley in central Washington state, SMBW took the Mosaic® hops from bine to brew kettle in less than 24-hours. That expedited delivery inspired the brew’s title, NEXT DAY IPA. Actually a Double IPA, this India Pale Ale clocks in at 8.1% ABV.

“Mother Nature determines when the hops are ready.” Says Drew Pomatti, SMBW’s Head Brewer. “Once the farmers confirm shipment, we quickly rearrange the brew schedule so the hops can go into the kettle almost immediately upon arrival.”

A true seasonal drinking experience, fresh-hopped beers use hops in their purest form; never processed, never dried. This retains the delicate aromas and flavors specific to each hop variety. Mosaic® hops feature complex but clean flavor characteristics and deliver juicy, fruity, tropical notes.

About Santa Monica Brew Works

Established in 2014, Santa Monica Brew Works is the first and only independent craft production brewery on LA’s Westside, producing a variety of brews inspired by a love of craft beer and the City of Santa Monica. Santa Monica Brew Works’ signature lineup includes; 310 California Blonde Ale, Inclined IPA, Modern Witbier (WIT), PCH Golden Milk Porter, and Xtra Pale Ale (XPA). SMBW is committed to authenticity. Each style is brewed and packaged in the heart of Santa Monica. Their promise is to brew California inspired beer for people everywhere who live the “Beach Brewed” lifestyle. Connect with SMBW on Facebook and Instagram.

For More Information:

https://santamonicabrewworks.com/