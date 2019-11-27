Santa Monica Brew Works Reintroduces ’50 Year Storm’ IPA

LOS ANGELES – Santa Monica Brew Works (SMBW), the first and only independent craft production brewery in Santa Monica announces the latest edition in their series of great-tasting, well-hopped IPAs. Back by popular demand, 50 YEAR STORM JUICY DOUBLE IPA, is brewed exclusively with New Zealand hops, including the highly coveted Nelson Sauvin varietal.

“Our team has really found their sweet spot brewing award-winning hazy IPAs,” says Scott Francis, SMBW’s Co-Founder, President & CEO. “This one, in particular, goes even further to bring out the tropical flavor profile that makes the style so popular.”

This 8.9 percent Imperial Hazy IPA is brewed with Kiwi hops selected for their intense tropical juiciness. The combination of Nelson Sauvin, Motueka, and Waimea creates “swells of bodacious flavors.” Hopheads can expect notes of citrus, mango, and melon. “I’m stoked we were able to get our hands on these highly sought-after hops from New Zealand,” says Drew Pomatti, SMBW’s Head Brewer. “We wanted this juicy IPA to showcase the bold flavors of Nelson Sauvin.”

Best enjoyed ultra-fresh, SMBW will feature 50 YEAR STORM on draft beginning Wednesday, November 27 (the evening before Thanksgiving). Limited-release 19.2 oz cans will go on sale the first week of December and will only available at the brewery’s Tasting Room (1920 Colorado Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404). The name, “50 YEAR STORM,” is inspired by the folklore of giant storms that come only twice a century. These storms bring legendary surf to the beaches of Australia and New Zealand and create a pilgrimage-worthy challenge for big wave surfers. Santa Monica Brew Works hopes this special release IPA will inspire thrill-seeking beer lovers to make a journey of their own to their Tasting Room.

“This is a destination worthy beer,” adds Francis with a smile, “even if you have to travel west of the 405.”

About Santa Monica Brew Works

Established in 2014, Santa Monica Brew Works is the first and only independent craft production brewery on LA’s Westside, producing a variety of brews inspired by a love of craft beer and the City of Santa Monica. Santa Monica Brew Works signature lineup includes; 310 California Blonde Ale, Inclined IPA, Modern Witbier (WIT), PCH Golden Milk Porter, and Xtra Pale Ale (XPA). SMBW is committed to authenticity. Each style is brewed and packaged right in the heart of Santa Monica, “California’s Most Celebrated Beach City.” The brewery’s Tasting Room is a haven for craft beer devotees; a refuge for those who take their beer seriously – but not themselves. SMBW’s promise is to brew great-tasting, easy-drinking craft beer for people everywhere who live or dream the “Beach Brewed” lifestyle.