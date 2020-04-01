San Juan Seltzer Unveils Program for Restaurant Workers Impacted by Covid-19

SEATTLE –– The Pacific Northwest’s San Juan Seltzer has created “Sip and Support”- a program to provide direct financial relief to individual restaurant workers impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Having closed their own onsite restaurant, San Juan Seltzer knows the importance of small, local brands supporting and helping people, and is challenging their PNW community to help them give back. Starting April 1, 2020, Sip and Support, funded 100% by San Juan Seltzer, will run for 91 days through to June 30, 2020.

“San Juan Seltzer wouldn’t be around today if it wasn’t for the support of our friends in the local Pacific Northwest food service industry,” says Ron Lloyd, CEO of San Juan Seltzer. “Now millions of people just like us have their livelihood in jeopardy. Even though we are a small company, with even smaller pockets right now, we knew we had to give back a portion of our revenues to try to help, and be there for them like they were there for us when we first started.”

Working with local PNW based distributors and retailers, the program is designed to support the people working in food services who have been displaced by COVID-19, with a goal of raising $20,000. Proceeds would come from 19-case sales of San Juan Seltzer’s participating products: 12ct PNW Variety Pack and 12ct PNW Rosé Variety Pack. $1.00 would be raised per qualifying case sold to any/all Pacific Northwest retailers without any limits on the number of cases each store can take. Maximum program payout is capped at $25,000.

“Despite all of the uncertainty out there, our will to help couldn’t be clearer,” says Founder, Katy Enger. “Every time someone picks up a case of our participating 12 packs, we’ll donate money to support the Restaurant Workers Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Crisis Relief Fund. Supporting local brands means supporting the larger community. We hope other local small business who are able can do this as well.”

At the end of each week during the 13-week program, San Juan Seltzer will transfer at least $1,000 into the PNW CLEAN FUND. The PNW CLEAN FUND will then donate 100% of funds directly to the Restaurant Workers Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Crisis Relief Fund. The fund provides direct relief to individual restaurant workers, non-profit organizations serving restaurant workers, and zero-interest loans for restaurants struggling to stay open.

For more information on San Juan Seltzer’s PNW CLEAN FUND, please visit our site and/or hear directly from Company employees via personal video messages.

About San Juan Seltzer

Founded by Katy Enger in 2017, San Juan Seltzer was the first spiked seltzer brand launched in the Pacific Northwest in 2018 and has the nation’s only production Seltzery™. The #1 PNW-based selling craft brand in the Pacific Northwest, the seltzer has the lowest calories of any hard or spiked seltzer on the market at 85 calories, zero sugar and zero carbs per 12-ounce serving. Flavors are inspired by the fruits grown in the Pacific Northwest, such as Rainier Cherry, Huckleberry, Fuji Apple, Oregon Pear, etc. and are Gluten Free and KETO friendly. Each can is all-natural with 4.2 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). All flavors are available on tap at San Juan Seltzery Taproom, Kitchen & Bar in SoDo and in cans and on draft at nearly 3,000 PNW locations. Enjoy the San Juan Island lifestyle wherever you go!

For More Information: restaurantworkerscf.org/