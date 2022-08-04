San Diego’s Eppig Brewing Expands Distribution To Orange County

SAN DIEGO, CA – Eppig Brewing, known for their expertly-crafted lagers and ales, is expanding their footprint into Orange County. The Vista-based brewery will offer their lineup of brews on draft and in 16oz cans where fine craft beer is sold in partnership with their San Diego distributor Scout Distribution.

Fans can expect to see beers on taps and store shelves in cities including Anaheim, Orange, Santa Ana, Huntingdon Beach, Irvine, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente. Whole Foods, Bev Mo, and Total Wine & More are among the first OC locations where Eppig beer will land this week in addition to local shops and bars specializing in craft beer. Eppig will be hosting a series of tap takeovers and launch events during the first week (details below).

Eppig’s most popular beers include year round flagship releases 10:45 To Denver IPA, Special Lager, Harbor Cruise Kölsch, and Try This West Coast Pale Ale. Limited releases such as Beach Beer Mexican-style amber lager, Eagle Rider Double IPA, Glitz & Glam Berliner Weisse, and Wake Up & Slay IPA will also be available seasonally.

Starting in late-August through October, Eppig will be turning it’s brewing efforts toward Festbier, their true-to-style Oktoberfest lager which is more complex and flavorful than a pilsner but less malty than a marzen. This award-winning lager draws attention twice a year when the release of this classic Bavarian style indicates the arrival of the spring and fall seasons. Orange County can expect its share of Festbier to arrive within the month and lager-lovers should stay tuned for announcements about Eppig’s participation in local Oktoberfest celebrations and bar events.

Readers who are interested in learning more about the Eppig Brewing’s beer, San Diego locations, their rich Bavarian brewing history dating back to the 1860’s, and their many awards should visit Eppigbrewing.com or find them on Facebook and Instagram @eppigbrewing.

LAUNCH EVENTS

Thurs 8/4 – Native Son Alehouse “Wake Up & Play Pajama Party” (Santa Ana) 6pm : https://nativesonbar.com/

Friday 8/5 – The Brewhouse (San Juan Capistrano) 5:30pm : https://www.brewhousesjc.com/

ABOUT EPPIG BREWING:

Eppig Brewing is an independent, family-owned and operated San Diego brewery based in Vista, CA, with a satellite tasting room in Point Loma, CA and one coming soon in La Jolla, CA. Founded in 2016 and rooted in a rich Bavarian family history of brewing lagers and traditional styles, they quickly moved up the ranks in the highly competitive craft-centric market of San Diego. visit Eppigbrewing.com or find them on Facebook and Instagram @eppigbrewing.

For More Information:

https://bit.ly/EppigOClaunch