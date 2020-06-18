Samuel Smith’s Organic Cider Now Available in Cans in the U.S.

YORKSHIRE, United Kingdom — After the wide distribution gains and huge sales growth of Samuel Smith’s Organic Cider in bottles over the past few years we are pleased to announce that 4-packs of 14.9 oz. (440 mL) Organic Cider Cans have arrived in the US! Crisp, clean, and with wonderful flavor that’s true to the apple orchard, Organic Cider has a friendly apple-blossom entry, brilliant conditioning, and a finish that’s dry but not austere. It’s vegan, naturally gluten-free, and USDA Certified Organic too.

MdV retail search: merchantduvin.com/find-our-beer.php

Huge thanks to our breweries, truckers, distributors, and retailers that are keeping beer and beverages flowing to consumers as we all advance together through challenging times: Merchant du Vin imports Samuel Smith’s from England; Traquair House from Scotland; Ayinger and the Certified Organic beers of Pinkus from Germany. Our offerings from Belgium include Lindemans lambics, Green’s gluten-free beers, Du Bocq, and the Trappist beers Orval, Rochefort, Westmalle; plus Zundert from The Netherlands.

