Samuel Smith’s Organic Cider Now Available in Cans in the U.S.

YORKSHIRE, United Kingdom — After the wide distribution gains and huge sales growth of Samuel Smith’s Organic Cider in bottles over the past few years we are pleased to announce that 4-packs of 14.9 oz. (440 mL) Organic Cider Cans have arrived in the US! Crisp, clean, and with wonderful flavor that’s true to the apple orchard, Organic Cider has a friendly apple-blossom entry, brilliant conditioning, and a finish that’s dry but not austere. It’s vegan, naturally gluten-free, and USDA Certified Organic too.

Huge thanks to our breweries, truckers, distributors, and retailers that are keeping beer and beverages flowing to consumers as we all advance together through challenging times: Merchant du Vin imports Samuel Smith’s from England; Traquair House from Scotland; Ayinger and the Certified Organic beers of Pinkus from Germany. Our offerings from Belgium include Lindemans lambics, Green’s gluten-free beers, Du Bocq, and the Trappist beers Orval, Rochefort, Westmalle; plus Zundert from The Netherlands.

